Ron "Tigar" Penepent has been to Las Vegas a few times. But on this trip, he had the time of his life even if he didn't win a portion of the more than $15 million pot up for grabs in the 2022 World Poker Tour World Championship. The Batavia native won his $10,400 buy-in to the tournament and was hoping to make a deep run, but on the third day of play, he got beat by an ace on the river. Worse, he was the one holding a pair of aces. "This has been an unbelievable experience," Penepent said. "It was a bucket list item of mine to play in a big-stakes tournament."

BATAVIA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO