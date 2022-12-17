ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/21: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson reports on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress, new information released by the House Jan. 6 committee, and warnings that people in the western U.S. could run out of water in just a few years.
Lizzo opens the doors of her new home to "CBS Sunday Morning"

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home ever and has opened the doors for "CBS Sunday Morning." In her first network TV interview in her home, Lizzo tells correspondent Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her.
