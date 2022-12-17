And it will continue. Numerous issues at play here. One is costs are too high, and two the quality of life isn't there to justify those high costs. Who wants to pay $2k/m for only a 2bd apt, have no parking, no laundry in the building, no yard for their kids, their packages stolen, crack dealers outside, junkies copping nods on their porches 🤷 c'mon now. We need FAMILY housing, single family, affordable homes 3-4-5 bedrooms. People want homes! Most people wouldn't mind living paycheck to paycheck if they had the peace of mind and quality of life homeownership provides. Stop "urbanizing" our state. Massachusetts residents are fleeing for rural areas for a reason. Our larger cities are turning into the likes of Chicago, Philly, Detroit. Who wants to live in that chaos? Not only do ppl not want to live like that, but they sure don't want to pay top dollar to do so either.
This article failed to mention the radical left political "values" the state follows. If I didn't have all of my family and friends here I'd would have been gone long ago.
No surprise! Look at what the people elected to represent us have done ? More and more will leave for sure.
