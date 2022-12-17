ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Madd ✨ Miche
4d ago

And it will continue. Numerous issues at play here. One is costs are too high, and two the quality of life isn't there to justify those high costs. Who wants to pay $2k/m for only a 2bd apt, have no parking, no laundry in the building, no yard for their kids, their packages stolen, crack dealers outside, junkies copping nods on their porches 🤷 c'mon now. We need FAMILY housing, single family, affordable homes 3-4-5 bedrooms. People want homes! Most people wouldn't mind living paycheck to paycheck if they had the peace of mind and quality of life homeownership provides. Stop "urbanizing" our state. Massachusetts residents are fleeing for rural areas for a reason. Our larger cities are turning into the likes of Chicago, Philly, Detroit. Who wants to live in that chaos? Not only do ppl not want to live like that, but they sure don't want to pay top dollar to do so either.

Rotten Stump
4d ago

This article failed to mention the radical left political "values" the state follows. If I didn't have all of my family and friends here I'd would have been gone long ago.

The Associated
4d ago

No surprise! Look at what the people elected to represent us have done ? More and more will leave for sure.

Related
WWLP

Overdue report will reflect glut of state revenues

State tax revenues soared over the last two years as Massachusetts has emerged from the pandemic, and the details and impacts of that dynamic are laid out in the annual Statutory Basis Financial Report (SBFR), a comprehensive document accounting for nearly all aspects of the state's finances.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1

It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
maritime-executive.com

Avangrid Walks Away From Commonwealth Wind Contracts, Citing Inflation

Spanish renewables developer Avangrid has announced that it is seeking to walk away from the current contracts for the Commonwealth Wind project planned for Massachusetts, saying that after months of negotiations the project is not economically viable in its current form. After two months of back and forth with the state and regulators, the company made a filing on December 16 proposing that the project be rebid in a competitive solicitation scheduled for April 2023.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,700 Relief Payments In Maine— Here’s What You Should Know!

Maine has been issuing relief payment checks of $850 to $1,700 to its taxpayers all year round, says Brady. Here’s what you should know about the state’s relief plans. The state of Maine has been issuing relief payments worth $850 to qualified taxpayers all year round. This initiative is the state striving to help its residents bear the rising costs of living. Among the 18 other states that also offer relief plans, Maine provides one of the highest disbursements for its residents. The state’s relief plan provides direct payments worth $850 to single filers and $1,700 to joint filers. Maine also offers other financial assistance funded by the state’s surplus budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. These assistances reportedly affect around 858,000 residents of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Cape Cod Chronicle

Energy Costs Are About To Spike

CHATHAM – “Spike” and “electricity” are not two words anyone wants to hear together. In this case the spike isn't going to destroy your electronics, but it could take a significant toll on your finances. Electricity rates in the region are scheduled to increase significantly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal. The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Report: Expand rental aid to address Massachusetts housing crisis

BOSTON – Fewer than half of Massachusetts households eligible to receive state rental aid tap into a mix of available subsidies, a disparity policymakers could address by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers, researchers concluded in a new report. Rolling out an extensive analysis of what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts

New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

