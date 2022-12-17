Maine has been issuing relief payment checks of $850 to $1,700 to its taxpayers all year round, says Brady. Here’s what you should know about the state’s relief plans. The state of Maine has been issuing relief payments worth $850 to qualified taxpayers all year round. This initiative is the state striving to help its residents bear the rising costs of living. Among the 18 other states that also offer relief plans, Maine provides one of the highest disbursements for its residents. The state’s relief plan provides direct payments worth $850 to single filers and $1,700 to joint filers. Maine also offers other financial assistance funded by the state’s surplus budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. These assistances reportedly affect around 858,000 residents of Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO