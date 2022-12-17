Read full article on original website
NBA
Postgame Report: Nuggets defeat Grizzlies despite 35 points from Morant
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season, following up on a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance in his previous game. Aaron Gordon added 24 points, while Bruce Brown chipped in with 16 points.
NBA
Recap: Thunder Holds Off Blazers
Every competitive event is its own entity. There’s no copy and paste, yet on Wednesday, the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in nearly the exact same scenario as the first game of this home-home miniseries. Monday’s game was a 123-121 shootout victory for OKC, but just like many NBA playoff series over the course of time, the second game on Wednesday night took on a very different personality.
NBA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Rookies Ivey, Duren shine but Jazz bury Pistons under 3-point blizzard
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 126-111 loss to the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena. TRIPLE TROUBLE – Dwane Casey says often that you can’t score enough 2-point buckets in today’s NBA to keep up. The Utah Jazz proved his point for him in the last pre-Christmas game at Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night. The Pistons did a lot of things well and got sparkling games from rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, but when you get outscored from the 3-point arc by 33 points it’s a big mountain to scale. Lauri Markkanen, part of the return from Cleveland in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster, was the main Pistons killer with 38 points on 9 of 13 from the 3-point arc. Markannen had as many triples as the Pistons did in 12 fewer attempts – he was 9 of 13 – even if the Pistons managed a respectable 36 percent, just slightly better than the league average. Utah finished 20 of 46 from the arc.The Pistons led Sacramento by eight at halftime on Friday and got hit with a 17-2 run in a dizzying three minutes out of the locker room, then got walloped by Kevin Durant’s 26-point third quarter in seeing a 17-point halftime lead over Brooklyn evaporate in a Sunday loss to the Nets. It wasn’t quite the same – the Pistons didn’t come out of the locker room lethargically this time – but they were still outscored by nine points when Utah used a late 10-2 run to open a 12-point lead and be up by 10 going to the fourth quarter when it got away from them.
NBA
MikeCheck: Grizzlies ‘looking in the mirror’ for quick fix to address sluggish starts on road trip
PHOENIX – Steven Adams refuses to overcomplicate matters. “Sometimes,” the Grizzlies center surmised, “getting slapped in the face, bro, wakes you up.”. Adams is as tough in his assessment of the Grizzlies’ recent slide as he is tenacious in pursuit of rebounds in the lane. In either case, there’s no room for half-stepping or sugarcoating. The path to fixing their early struggles the past two road losses begins by getting straight to the point.
NBA
Magic’s Win Streak Snapped Despite Overcoming Late Double-Digit Deficit
Markelle Fultz set a new season high in scoring with 24 points, Franz Wagner posted 19 points and Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, but the Orlando Magic, despite erasing a late double-digit deficit, fell 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Key Stretch.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.21.2022)
The Bulls (12-18) make their final visit to Atlanta to meet up with the Hawks (16-15) for the second of four games set between the teams this season. Chicago was here only 10 days ago, where the teams put on an entertaining but heartbreaking show for Bulls fans. With 0.5 seconds left on the clock, Hawks rookie AJ Griffin caught an inbounds pass and in one motion floated an overtime game-winner over the lip of the rim to give Atlanta a 123-122 victory.
NBA
"Good Bounce Back" | Markkanen And Vanderbilt Power Utah To Big Win Over Detroit
The odds were against Utah on Tuesday. Not only were they playing their third game in four days — all in different cities — but they were facing a Detroit team who had beaten them handily earlier in the season. None of that mattered. Despite playing the second...
NBA
76ers Welcome Pistons for Sixth Game of Unbeaten Homestand | Gameday Report 30/82
The surging Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) – winners of five consecutive games – look to keep it going in their next game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (8-25). The contest marks the sixth game of the Sixers’ season-long seven game homestand. Including their current winning streak, the Sixers...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 117, Celtics 112
Slow starts have been a problem for the Pacers for much of this season, but that wasn't a concern on Wednesday night in Boston. Indiana (16-16) dropped a season-high 42 points in the first quarter, led by 30 before halftime, and held on down the stretch for a 117-112 road win over the Celtics (22-9).
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on Jonas Valanciunas vs. Bucks, Trey Murphy's nod to Teresa Weatherspoon | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and the monster performance from Jonas Valanciunas. Later, Jim goes into the locker room to talk to Willy Hernangomez (16:45) about the huge game from Jonas and the dynamic...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on Pelicans vs. Bucks, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the disappointing loss against the Phoenix Suns to wrap up the team's road trip and preview Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently sit 1st in the Eastern Conference in the NBA standings. Joe...
NBA
"It Motivates Me" | Why Lauri Markkanen Should Be An NBA All-Star
Every year in February, NBA players take a break from the daily rigors of life in the league and unwind for a week. Most of them will travel to exotic places to relax in the sun, allowing the heat to heal their bodies for the stretch run of the season. Others will unplug while at home, taking the opportunity to spend quality time with their families.
NBA
Clippers Ride Strong Start, 3-Point Shooting To Victory Over Hornets
Ball Notches Historic Triple-Double, But Charlotte Struggles on Both Ends in Los Angeles. The chance to snap a pair of lengthy losing streaks against the Clippers in both the head-to-head series and in Los Angeles will have to wait another year for the Charlotte Hornets, as they never really got going on either side of the court in a 126-105 road loss on Wednesday night.
NBA
Bullish on Bogey: Casey stumps for Bogdanovic’s All-Star candidacy
Dwane Casey’s peers, charged with filling out All-Star rosters, always lean heavily toward rewarding players from winning teams. Casey hopes they can look past the Pistons record and recognize the brilliance of Bojan Bogdanovic for what it is. “I hope people don’t look at our record, a rebuilding team,...
NBA
Pelicans 19-year-old rookie Dyson Daniels gains appreciation for mature contributions
New Orleans 19-year-old guard Dyson Daniels ranks just 19th among NBA rookies in scoring average (5.5) and 11th in minutes per game (20.0), but his performance seems to place him considerably higher in a less tangible category: appreciation from coaches and teammates. The native of Australia moved into the Pelicans’ rotation in mid-November when they were 7-6, immediately helping them put together an 11-2 stretch, including going 5-0 in games he started. His stats and top plays may not be a regular aspect of highlight shows – Daniels has three double-digit scoring games, topped by 14 points vs. Toronto on Nov. 30 – but others have taken note of how he affects the game and the Pelicans in subtle ways, particularly with on-ball defense and passing.
NBA
Cavs vs Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland has its six game home stand roll on tonight with a visit from the Utah Jazz and some former Cavaliers. Utah is off to a surprising start, at 17-15 and in the eighth spot of the Western Conference. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: World Cup and Cavs-Jazz with Max Bretos
Sunday's World Cup Final was everything it was billed. And Leandro Bolmaro cheered with pride. Max Bretos of "The Soccer OG" previewed the Final and talked about his basketball fandom. He was born in Ohio and adopted the Cavaliers. Now, he gets to watch Donovan Mitchell on a daily basis - something he is certainly appreciating.
NBA
Zion Williamson out for Thursday home game vs. Spurs
New Orleans will be without both of its All-Star forwards Thursday vs. San Antonio, after Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) was listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report by the Pelicans. The 2021 NBA All-Star joins 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) as unable to play in the Southwest Division matchup tomorrow at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, reserve forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. In addition to Williamson and Ingram, three other Pelicans are out: Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). On the San Antonio side, leading scorer Keldon Johnson (back) did not play Monday at Houston. Veteran wing Josh Richardson (personal) also was a DNP against the Rockets.
NBA
Cavs Beat Bucks, Bring Win Streak to 5
The Bucks came into Wednesday’s game with the league’s best mark. It was the perfect opportunity for the Cavaliers to flex their muscles on the home floor. For the second straight game, the Wine and Gold jumped out to an early lead and barely looked back – taking a double-digit edge with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter and keeping the pressure on the rest of the way, cruising to the 114-106 victory over Milwuakee to improve to an NBA-best 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
