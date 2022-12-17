Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 126-111 loss to the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena. TRIPLE TROUBLE – Dwane Casey says often that you can’t score enough 2-point buckets in today’s NBA to keep up. The Utah Jazz proved his point for him in the last pre-Christmas game at Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night. The Pistons did a lot of things well and got sparkling games from rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, but when you get outscored from the 3-point arc by 33 points it’s a big mountain to scale. Lauri Markkanen, part of the return from Cleveland in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster, was the main Pistons killer with 38 points on 9 of 13 from the 3-point arc. Markannen had as many triples as the Pistons did in 12 fewer attempts – he was 9 of 13 – even if the Pistons managed a respectable 36 percent, just slightly better than the league average. Utah finished 20 of 46 from the arc.The Pistons led Sacramento by eight at halftime on Friday and got hit with a 17-2 run in a dizzying three minutes out of the locker room, then got walloped by Kevin Durant’s 26-point third quarter in seeing a 17-point halftime lead over Brooklyn evaporate in a Sunday loss to the Nets. It wasn’t quite the same – the Pistons didn’t come out of the locker room lethargically this time – but they were still outscored by nine points when Utah used a late 10-2 run to open a 12-point lead and be up by 10 going to the fourth quarter when it got away from them.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO