Dartmouth (2-10, 0-0) vs. No. 13 Iowa (9-3, 2-0) Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21 | 1:01 p.m. EST (12:01 p.m. CT) Last Meeting: Nov. 11, 2007 (L, 61-43) Dartmouth and Iowa meet for the second time ever on Wednesday afternoon as Big Green captain Emma Koch returns to her hometown of Iowa City. Iowa won the only other meeting, 61-43, in the 2007 season opener. Dartmouth's captain at the time, Kristen Craft, is an Iowa native. Wisconsin is the only active member Big Ten member Dartmouth has beaten (90-77 on Dec. 30, 1989).

