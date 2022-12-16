Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Brookline Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRKL
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.88, changing hands as high as $14.04 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Quaker Houghton Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KWR
In trading on Monday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.97, changing hands as low as $161.69 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Trust Water Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FIW
In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.26, changing hands as low as $78.19 per share. First Trust Water shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Linde (LIN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, DAL, CCL
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 91,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 399.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
NASDAQ
Unum (UNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unum (UNM) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) closed at $6.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the truck, tractor...
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.89, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Hershey (HSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hershey (HSY) closed at $234.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%,...
NASDAQ
Cigna (CI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $333.16, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Comments / 0