Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 91,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 399.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

10 HOURS AGO