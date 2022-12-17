The story of P-22 is as legendary as a Hollywood script. The bachelor puma lived in the heart of Los Angeles, and traversed two major freeways—the 405 and the 101—to get from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park, where he shared eight square miles of parkland with hikers and locals right underneath the Hollywood sign, a very small patch of habitat for a big cat. The lone cougar captured the hearts of Angelenos, inspiring museum exhibits, a 23,000-member fan club and, eventually, game-changing conservation efforts that include an $85 million wildlife crossing. His passing over the weekend resulted in an outpouring of love from city-dwellers who considered him a neighbor including memorial hikes, ofrenda altars, indigenous Tongva artworks, and even condolence Tweets from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO