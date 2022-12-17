Read full article on original website
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
California witness says giant star-like object hovered under 200 feet
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A California witness at Vacaville reported watching a 100-foot-tall, star-like object hovering under 200 feet off the ground at about 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
KTLA.com
Interactive California Earthquake Map
Please wait a moment for the map to load. Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions. Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
sunset.com
What’s Next for California Cougars After the Death of Legendary P-22?
The story of P-22 is as legendary as a Hollywood script. The bachelor puma lived in the heart of Los Angeles, and traversed two major freeways—the 405 and the 101—to get from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park, where he shared eight square miles of parkland with hikers and locals right underneath the Hollywood sign, a very small patch of habitat for a big cat. The lone cougar captured the hearts of Angelenos, inspiring museum exhibits, a 23,000-member fan club and, eventually, game-changing conservation efforts that include an $85 million wildlife crossing. His passing over the weekend resulted in an outpouring of love from city-dwellers who considered him a neighbor including memorial hikes, ofrenda altars, indigenous Tongva artworks, and even condolence Tweets from California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In 2023, companies with at least 15 workers will need to add pay ranges to job postings. Larger companies will also have to report more data to the state.
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
agritechtomorrow.com
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
mynwmo.com
Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black
I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
sfstandard.com
Magic Mushrooms, DMT, Mescaline Could Be Decriminalized in California
Magic mushrooms, DMT, mescaline and other psychedelic drugs could be decriminalized in California if a new bill from state Senator Scott Wiener is successful. The San Francisco legislator introduced Senate Bill 58 on Monday after a previous attempt fell short, and it would make the possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs effectively legal. SB 58 is backed by a broad coalition, including combat veterans.
San Francisco Examiner
Why California is among last states not screening children for dyslexia
Last year, California appeared ready to join 40 other states by mandating a screening tool for dyslexia — a learning disorder that affects 1 in 5 readers. The test would have flagged first graders who need extra help matching letters to sounds, connecting sounds to words, linking words in a sentence.
KGET 17
Who is the woman on California’s Great Seal and what is the meaning behind the design?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Great Seal of the State of California has easily recognizable features such as a miner, grizzly bear and the word Eureka, but one of the images on the seal may not be that well-known. In 1849, 48 delegates gathered for the Monterey Constitutional Convention...
Huge 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles California, Thousands Without Power
Just days before Christmas, northern California was rocked by a huge 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the trembling knocking out power for thousands of residents. The most recent quake comes just a few days after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook San Francisco. According to the Daily Mail, the earthquake’s epicenter was located...
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
California launching Feather Alert in 2023: How will it work?
Among California's new laws taking effect in 2023 is the launch of Feather Alert, designed to help the state find Indigenous people who have gone missing “under unexplained or suspicious circumstances."
California is among the least-generous states in the U.S., study says
Even though it’s the season for giving, Californians aren’t feeling too generous, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website put together a list of the most charitable states based on 19 key metrics grouped into two categories: Volunteering & Service and Charitable Giving. Each state was given an average score that determined its […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Monarch count surpasses 300,000 butterflies, so far
While preliminary, more than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been reported across 183 overwintering sites in California for The Xerces Society’s Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. Data are still being submitted for the Thanksgiving Count monitoring period, which ran from Nov. 12 to Dec. 4, and The Xerces Society plans to...
thespellbinder.net
Lowriding isn’t lowlife
The groovy sound of funk and blues catches your attention; you turn to look and the sound is coming out of a 1963 Impala. The driver, riding in slow, lets you take in all the details— the shiny rims, coated paint, and hydraulics which bring the car to life.
