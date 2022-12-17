ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA.com

Interactive California Earthquake Map

Please wait a moment for the map to load. Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions. Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
CALIFORNIA STATE
sunset.com

What’s Next for California Cougars After the Death of Legendary P-22?

The story of P-22 is as legendary as a Hollywood script. The bachelor puma lived in the heart of Los Angeles, and traversed two major freeways—the 405 and the 101—to get from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park, where he shared eight square miles of parkland with hikers and locals right underneath the Hollywood sign, a very small patch of habitat for a big cat. The lone cougar captured the hearts of Angelenos, inspiring museum exhibits, a 23,000-member fan club and, eventually, game-changing conservation efforts that include an $85 million wildlife crossing. His passing over the weekend resulted in an outpouring of love from city-dwellers who considered him a neighbor including memorial hikes, ofrenda altars, indigenous Tongva artworks, and even condolence Tweets from California Governor Gavin Newsom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
agritechtomorrow.com

Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County

Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Magic Mushrooms, DMT, Mescaline Could Be Decriminalized in California

Magic mushrooms, DMT, mescaline and other psychedelic drugs could be decriminalized in California if a new bill from state Senator Scott Wiener is successful. The San Francisco legislator introduced Senate Bill 58 on Monday after a previous attempt fell short, and it would make the possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs effectively legal. SB 58 is backed by a broad coalition, including combat veterans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California is among the least-generous states in the U.S., study says

Even though it’s the season for giving, Californians aren’t feeling too generous, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website put together a list of the most charitable states based on 19 key metrics grouped into two categories: Volunteering & Service and Charitable Giving. Each state was given an average score that determined its […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mercedcountytimes.com

Monarch count surpasses 300,000 butterflies, so far

While preliminary, more than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been reported across 183 overwintering sites in California for The Xerces Society’s Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. Data are still being submitted for the Thanksgiving Count monitoring period, which ran from Nov. 12 to Dec. 4, and The Xerces Society plans to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
thespellbinder.net

Lowriding isn’t lowlife

The groovy sound of funk and blues catches your attention; you turn to look and the sound is coming out of a 1963 Impala. The driver, riding in slow, lets you take in all the details— the shiny rims, coated paint, and hydraulics which bring the car to life.
LOS ANGELES, CA

