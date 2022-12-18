ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakfield, NY

Dragons hand Hornets first loss of the season

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago

Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama had a shootout on Friday and the Dragons pulled out a big win over the Hornets, the defending Division C2 champions, 65-59.

It was the first loss of the season for the Hornets after opening the year 3-0.

Scoring by quarter:

O-A: 17 15 14 13
Pembroke: 14 14 24 13

Scoring for Pembroke:

  • Cayden Pfalzer, 23 points
  • Tyson Totten, 15 points
  • Chase Guzdek, 15 points

Scoring for O-A:

  • Kyle Porter, 23 points
  • Noah Currier, 8 points
  • Aiden Warner & Brayden Smith, 7 points

​Pembroke is now 2-1.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Lady Dragons fall to Attica 56-39

Pembroke fell to 2-3 on the season with the team's third-straight loss in Girls Basketball on Monday, 56-39 to Attica. Karli Houseknecht: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Izzy Breeden: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Florence "Bunny" Ficarella Hamilton

- Florence "Bunny" Ficarella Hamilton, age 79, of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home. She was born Monday, July 5th, 1943 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Alphonso Ficarella Sr. and Mary Strollo Ficarella. Bunny enjoyed going to Batavia Downs to gamble and loved...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Peter Maxwell Swartz

- Peter Maxwell Swartz, 58 passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 25, 2022. Peter was born Friday, January 17th, 1964, in Batavia, a son of Dr. David M. and Janice Kasmer Swartz of Batavia. A 1983 graduate of Batavia High School. Peter moved to Florida shortly after...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Structure fire reported on Perry Road, Pavilion

A structure fire is reported at 915 Perry Road, Pavilion. Pavilion Fire dispatched. A second alarm is called with Bethany, Le Roy, Stafford, and the City's FAST Team requested to the scene. UPDATE 6:11 p.m.: The Pavilion chief on scene cancels the second alarm. "We believe we have it knocked...
PAVILION, NY
The Batavian

Ace on the river ends World Poker Champion run for Batavia native

Ron "Tigar" Penepent has been to Las Vegas a few times. But on this trip, he had the time of his life even if he didn't win a portion of the more than $15 million pot up for grabs in the 2022 World Poker Tour World Championship. The Batavia native won his $10,400 buy-in to the tournament and was hoping to make a deep run, but on the third day of play, he got beat by an ace on the river.  Worse, he was the one holding a pair of aces. "This has been an unbelievable experience," Penepent said. "It was a bucket list item of mine to play in a big-stakes tournament."
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Jill L. Smith

Jill L. Smith, 68, of Batavia, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by love at Crossroads House. She was born December 21,1953 in Rochester, NY, the only child of the late Howard and Laura (Martin) Walrath of Avon, NY and wife of the late Rodney Smith of Corfu, NY.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

St. Paul Lutheran School hosting Christmas show tonight

St. Paul Lutheran School on Washington Avenue in Batavia will be hostsing a Christmas show at 6:30 p.m. Friday titled "Christmas Hang-Ups," and featuring the school's students.  The program is directed by Jennifer Dunn, and lead roles will be played by the 5th and 6th-grade class, with other classes, Pre-K through 4th-grade, playing supporting roles.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Gary A. Malcomb Sr.

Batavia ~ Gary A. Malcomb Sr., age 61, of State Street, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wedenesday, December 14, 2022. He was born February 5, 1961 in Lockport, NY, a son of the late John and Emma Bennett Malcomb. Gary’s grandchildren were very special to him. He was also...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

JOANN Fabrics closing its Batavia store

The national chain JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is closing its Batavia store next month, according to a company representative. It's part of a strategic move, said Shauntina Lilly, JOANN Manager of Public Relations. "In alignment with standard brick and mortar business processes, JOANN closes stores occasionally while simultaneously investing in, and opening brand new stores to best meet the needs of our customers," she said.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

John Charles Bannister

John Charles Bannister, 87 of Batavia, passed away December 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 8, 1935 in Batavia, NY, a son of the late Charles John Bannister and Amanda Davis Bannister. He served our great nation as a cryptologist in the US Navy from 1954-1958. He...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Country Christmas lights

Our friend Paul Saskowski asked us to take a look at his impressive Christmas light display in Darien, at Harlow and Sumner roads.  Some of his lights came from the light display the DiSalvos used to put up on Fargo Road, so The Batavian made the road trip last night, stopping along the way to take pictures of the lights of other homes.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Genesee Chorale performs 'From Star to Star' on Saturday

The Genesee Chorale performs its annual holiday concert -- From Star to Star -- at 4 p.m. on Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church. Ric Jones is the director. Janine Fagnan is the associate conductor, and Doug Hanson is the accompanist. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or at www.geneseechorale.com/box-office.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Cardboard boxes on fire at Koolatron in Batavia

A cardboard box fire was reported at Koolatron, 4330 Commerce Drive, Batavia, shortly after 7 p.m. Town of Batavia Fire was dispatched. Multiple employees reported boxes on fire and a dispatcher could hear the building's alarm sounding in the background. The building was evacuated. The sprinklers were activated. Elba Fire dispatched mutual aid. City Fire asked to cover Town of Batavia calls, if any. UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: Stafford and East Pembroke asked to have crews standby in quarters.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

This Saturday is last one of the season for Mall Market at City Centre

There will be many items available for purchase this weekend -- from ground lamb, winter squash and sugar waffles to holiday hams, furniture and jewelry -- during the last Mall Market of the year at Batavia City Centre in downtown Batavia. The market is set to run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the mall concourse.  The following vendors are planning to be there with their goodies::
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Duo from Buffalo accused of stealing 'felony amount' of merchandise from Dick's

Jaszandra M. Davis, 27, of Wade Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, and possession of burglary tools, and Kai F. Morris, 19, of Shirley Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, possession of burglary tools, and obstruction of governmental administration. Sheriff's deputies received a report of a possible theft in progress at Dick's Sporting Goods on Dec.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

O-A cheerleaders looking to lift holiday spirits of veterans at NYS Vets Home

The Oakfield-Alabama Hornets Cheerleaders are collecting holiday decorations to donate to veterans staying at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia. They are accepting donations for any decor as well as holiday craft supplies so that veterans can decorate their rooms, doors, and bulletin boards for the holidays.  The cheerleaders are also collecting holiday cards written to veterans.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
975
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy