Tony Edmunds
On December 12, 2022, Tony Edmunds took the next step on our journey here on earth. He was born July 29, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Fred and Edna Edmunds. His childhood memories centered around family, friends, sheep, sheep camps, mutton and sour dough. Tony joined the army in 1964 and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. He married his first wife Vickie Cox, of Manti, Utah and together they had two children. Trisha and Bret. He left the military and later married Julie Sorensen, together they shared 38 of the very best years that could be spent on earth.
William “Bill” Jack Thornton
William “Bill” Jack Thornton was born in American Fork, UT on March 24, 1926 to Ira and Zella Thornton. He was the oldest of seven children. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 13, 2022, in Alpine, UT. He married Betty Philips on July 29,...
Five local businesses receive recognition in Orem
More than 40 Orem businesses were nominated in three award categories to become the city’s Stand-out Businesses of the Year. The awards were presented by Councilmember LaNae Millett on Dec. 13 to five recognized companies. The three categories include: community engagement, innovation and historic. The winners include PilmerPR for...
Eugene Lavar Wilkinson
Eugene Lavar Wilkinson, 87, passed away December 15, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County help families this Christmas
While the headquarters for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County is tucked away on the east side of Provo, their presence is felt in numerous area schools. During the Christmas season, the club and its sponsors join hands and hearts to donate to children and families in need.
BYU football brings in 16 players for early signing day
As if December isn’t already a jam-packed month for college football coaches, here comes the early national signing day. On Wednesday, BYU announced that 16 players have signed national letters of intent for the 2023 class: 13 high school seniors and three transfers. “There will be others between now...
UDOT, BYU and Provo hope to start realignment of University Ave. and Canyon this summer
The Utah Department of Transportation, Provo City and Brigham Young University held a joint public online hearing Tuesday to present and discuss an intersection change at University Ave and Canyon Road by the old Provo High School. The need for a design change has been a topic of discussion since...
Gary Jacobsen Carter
Gary Jacobsen Carter, loving husband, father, brother and friend passed away on December 4th in Spring City, Utah. Gary was born on July 2, 1950 in Provo, Utah and was raised by his mother Lois Kathleen Jacobsen Wing and step-father Ray Hugh Wing, and father Floyd Earl Carter and step-mother Lois LaRetta Peay Carter. Gary spent his youth in Springville hunting with his dog and fishing in Hobble Creek, and said Brookside was a wonderful place to grow up. He attended school in Springville and graduated from Springville High in 1968. After graduation he joined the Army where he served his country from 1969-1973, 1969-1970 being stationed in Vietnam.
Sanpete Pantry will have first-ever online auction
The Sanpete County food pantry is holding an online auction on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. This is the first-ever such event for the Sanpete Pantry, and plans are to have the auction annually, in December from now on. All donations received will stay in and benefit people...
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre (86) of Provo passed away on December 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter Celya in Ferron, Utah. Jennie was born March 5, 1936, in Salina, Utah to Dartha Gordon and Walter D. Bird. She was the 3rd of 6 children. She married “my sweetheart” Thomas Grant LeFevre on June 11, 1952. Jennie was passionate about genealogy and spent much of her time compiling photos and stories, creating family books and photo albums to pass down. Jennie’s first job was as a waitress on roller skates for a drive-in restaurant. Later in life she worked for Beehive Clothing for many years. She was a very talented professional seamstress and did alterations from her home in Provo. Jennie was an active member of the LDS Church and loved serving in the Provo LDS Temple.
Zions Bank assistant manager in Manti to retire after 33 years of service
MANTI — Zions Bank will host a Dec. 30 open house for senior assistant branch manager Eileen Howe, who is retiring after more than 33 years at Zions Bank in Manti. The public is invited to stop by Zions Bank’s Manti branch, 1 S. Main St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Dec. 30 to visit with Howe and enjoy light refreshments.
Body of airman missing during World War II returns to Provo with ceremony
As dozens of relatives and members of the U.S. Army and Utah National Guard waited in the Salt Lake City International Airport parking lot, word spread that there was a flight delay. It had been over 80 years since Cpl. Merle Pickup had been in Utah — what was another 90 minutes?
Utah Valley extends win streak to six game with road win at Oregon
EUGENE, Ore.–Trey Woodbury scored a season-high 24 points with nine rebounds and six assists to lead Utah Valley to a 77-72 road win over Oregon on Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The win is the sixth straight for the Wolverines who improve to 9-4 overall on the season....
BYU Roundup: Mozingo named third team All-American
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – College Soccer News honored BYU’s junior midfielder Brecken Mozingo as Third Team All-American, the organization announced Friday. After a career-high season of 12 goals, 10 assists and 34 points, Mozingo was also honored by United Soccer Coaches as a Second Team All-American. Along with her All-America honors, she was named to the All-WCC First Team and the All-West Region Team.
UDOT to hold public online meeting on rebuild of Provo intersection
The Utah Department of Transportation is inviting Provo residents and businesses to attend an online public meeting to discuss plans to rebuild the intersection of University Avenue/U.S. 189 and Canyon Road near Brigham Young University. At the meeting, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the project team will present the proposed design...
Homeless family of 3 needs Christmas love in their life
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Monday afternoon, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program had 71 families still needing help. So far this holiday season, they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Williams thriving in new role for Cougars
In his new role coming off the bench, BYU’s Rudi Williams entered Saturday’s game against Utah at the 15:16 mark of the first half. He’s decided to make the most of his time on the bench. “You guys know I gush about Rudi every time I come...
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson resigns post
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson has turned in a letter of resignation to the city effective the first of the year, Mayor David Young announced Tuesday. The City Council voted unanimously during their meeting to approve a severance package for the outgoing manager. The amount was not announced. “I have...
Couple uses mental health break to create graham cracker Christmas at Hogwarts
Graham crackers and frosting go together like peanut butter and jelly or Santa Claus and reindeer. For that reason, it is not surprising that James Kissell and his wife, Stephanie Gaufin, have become an international sensation with their Gingerbread Therapy graham cracker creations. Taking up most of his mother-in-law’s kitchen...
Records committee: Vineyard appropriately handled GRAMA requests
On Friday, the State Records Committee voted unanimously to uphold that Vineyard City properly classified nearly every document in the case of Shawn Herring v. Vineyard. Attending the hearing on behalf of the city were Jayme Blakesley, Ezra Nair and Pam Spencer, the city attorney, city manager and city recorder, respectively.
