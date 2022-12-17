Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre (86) of Provo passed away on December 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter Celya in Ferron, Utah. Jennie was born March 5, 1936, in Salina, Utah to Dartha Gordon and Walter D. Bird. She was the 3rd of 6 children. She married “my sweetheart” Thomas Grant LeFevre on June 11, 1952. Jennie was passionate about genealogy and spent much of her time compiling photos and stories, creating family books and photo albums to pass down. Jennie’s first job was as a waitress on roller skates for a drive-in restaurant. Later in life she worked for Beehive Clothing for many years. She was a very talented professional seamstress and did alterations from her home in Provo. Jennie was an active member of the LDS Church and loved serving in the Provo LDS Temple.

PROVO, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO