Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Silver Alert Issued for Middle Tennessee Man

Middle Tennessee - A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing Middle Tennessee man. The alert was initiated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 35-Year-old Wayland Cato was last seen in the McMinnville area. Authorities say Cato was last...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler

(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County DUI Numbers Increase During Holiday Season

Rutherford County, TN – Traffic enforcement continues to be a peak priority for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and deputies will continue to hold monthly operations that focus on reckless and distracted driving. One program that increases during the holiday season revolves around drunk driving. Sgt. Sean Vinson told WGNS…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN News 2

Search for Lawrence County man missing since September

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Monday morning. Police had said that the child may be with Roberto Godinez II, and they may have been traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tag D055UT, and the car has front-end damage.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

The Murfreesboro Police Department is Hiring

(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is currently hiring to fill a variety of positions, some of which include patrol officers. Police Chief Michael Bowen told WGNS NEWS…. Some of the most important qualifications include passing a physical ability test, passing drug and alcohol screenings, meeting vision requirements and meeting...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash

(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

City of La Vergne Prepares for Winter Storm

(La Vergne, Tenn.) La Vergne public works crews are preparing for a wintery mix expected to come in later this afternoon. Meteorologists are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon that could change into snow later in the evening with strong winds and lows reaching into single digits through the weekend.
LA VERGNE, TN

