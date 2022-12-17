Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Silver Alert Issued for Middle Tennessee Man
Middle Tennessee - A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing Middle Tennessee man. The alert was initiated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 35-Year-old Wayland Cato was last seen in the McMinnville area. Authorities say Cato was last...
wgnsradio.com
Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler
(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County DUI Numbers Increase During Holiday Season
Rutherford County, TN – Traffic enforcement continues to be a peak priority for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and deputies will continue to hold monthly operations that focus on reckless and distracted driving. One program that increases during the holiday season revolves around drunk driving. Sgt. Sean Vinson told WGNS…
smokeybarn.com
Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Release Person(s) of Interest Photos in Two Shoplifting Incidents
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police have released photos of possible suspects in two recent shoplifting incidents that unfolded at area Walmart stores. Now, detectives need assistance identifying a total of three “Persons of interest” in the two separate stolen merchandise cases. On November 29, two TVs...
Missing Dickson County K-9 found safe
A missing K-9 with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office has been found safe after being reported missing Monday.
Search for Lawrence County man missing since September
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
wvlt.tv
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Monday morning. Police had said that the child may be with Roberto Godinez II, and they may have been traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tag D055UT, and the car has front-end damage.
wgnsradio.com
The Murfreesboro Police Department is Hiring
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is currently hiring to fill a variety of positions, some of which include patrol officers. Police Chief Michael Bowen told WGNS NEWS…. Some of the most important qualifications include passing a physical ability test, passing drug and alcohol screenings, meeting vision requirements and meeting...
WKRN
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of New Door-To-Door Scam
Police encourage residents to report the suspicious activity.
wgnsradio.com
1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash
(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
Deadly accident on Sam Ridley Parkway; road reopened
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
wgnsradio.com
City of La Vergne Prepares for Winter Storm
(La Vergne, Tenn.) La Vergne public works crews are preparing for a wintery mix expected to come in later this afternoon. Meteorologists are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon that could change into snow later in the evening with strong winds and lows reaching into single digits through the weekend.
