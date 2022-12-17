Read full article on original website
Golf Course adjusts holiday hours for clubhouse, pro shop
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course may be closed for the winter but the clubhouse and pro shop will remain open through the winter months. Winter hours are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The clubhouse will be closed on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during the winter months.
Updated holiday refuse collection schedule released
MUSCATINE, Iowa – There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Friday (Dec. 23) or Monday (Dec. 26), and no Bulky Waste Collection Thursday-Tuesday (Dec. 22-27). There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule, although Republic will begin their Thursday recycling collection route (Route B) two hours early due to the potential winter storm.
Thursday's recycling collection to start two hours early
MUSCATINE, Iowa – Republic Services has notified the City of Muscatine that, due to the likelihood of a winter storm, they are moving up their Thursday (Dec. 22) recycling collection schedule by two hours. Any resident on the Thursday “B” route is asked to make sure their containers are curbside Wednesday night to avoid being missed.
City launches new citizens engagement tool
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The City of Muscatine has partnered with SeeClickFix and CivicPlus to provide a new platform that will allow citizens improved options to report quality-of-life issues and request services. With the free Muscatine Connect - SeeClickFix mobile app and web tools, Muscatine citizens will now be able...
