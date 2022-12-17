MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course may be closed for the winter but the clubhouse and pro shop will remain open through the winter months. Winter hours are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The clubhouse will be closed on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during the winter months.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO