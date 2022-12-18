Read full article on original website
Related
Get a $650 payment from the state during the holidays
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
WISH-TV
State gasoline tax to fall again in January
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January. The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.
95.3 MNC
Michigan families on food assistance getting additional benefits
Michigan families getting food assistance benefits are receiving more payments this holiday season. They’ll be getting an additional payment of at least $95 in the month of December, to help cover the cost of groceries. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that the additional payment will help more than 1.3 Michiganders...
WTHI
The gift of cheaper gas prices is coming to the area this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a gift for drivers this holiday season as gas prices continue to drop throughout the Wabash Valley. Just in the last month, gas prices have dropped $0.60. According to Triple AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.15.
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
95.3 MNC
Across Indiana, many counties don’t have any large-animal veterinarians
Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. If his vet isn’t available in an emergency, the next nearest...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map
Federal agencies have mapped out how well the entire country can access the internet, and plan to use the map in a funding formula — but they need help fine-tuning it before a January deadline. The Indiana Broadband Office is calling on everyday Hoosiers to submit challenges to the map to get the state the […] The post State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life. Sen. Travis Holdman […] The post Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
warricknews.com
Indiana commerce agency attracts record business investment
Indiana's commerce agency is reporting that its economic development efforts have produced this year the greatest pledged investment in business operations at the highest average wages in state history. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Indiana Economic Development Corp. obtained pledges over the past 12 months from 218 companies to...
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Vast majority of Hoosiers support some cannabis legalization, lawmakers still reticent
A vast majority of Indiana residents said they’re ready for legal cannabis in some form. That’s from the Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey. But state Republican lawmakers still seem reluctant to move forward on the issue. More than 50 percent of the 600 people in the survey...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County, St. Joseph County in Michigan added to Blizzard Warning list
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien Cass, and St. Joseph County in Michigan and a Winter Storm Warning for the entire listening area. The warnings begin on Thursday afternoon and last through early Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will crash by late Thursday...
wbiw.com
Indiana’s Sweet Potato Casserole voted America’s 19th favorite Christmas tradition
INDIANA – The holidays are here and while we may all end up doing something similar on Christmas Day itself – exchanging gifts, toasting the season with eggnog, and eating too much food – it’s a fact that around the country, different states have their very own, diverse festive traditions.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
spencercountyonline.com
Governor Eric Holcomb predicts a bright future for Hoosiers
As 2022 winds to a close, Indiana’s 51st Governor, Eric Holcomb, has been looking toward what he hopes to accomplish for the state in 2023. His enthusiasm was practically contagious during a one-on-one zoom interview last week providing more answers than questions. Q: What are you planning for 2023?
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit
The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Top Scams of 2022. CBS4 This Morning takes a look at the...
Comments / 1