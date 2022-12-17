Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
KWQC
MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
muscatineiowa.gov
Updated holiday refuse collection schedule released
MUSCATINE, Iowa – There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Friday (Dec. 23) or Monday (Dec. 26), and no Bulky Waste Collection Thursday-Tuesday (Dec. 22-27). There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule, although Republic will begin their Thursday recycling collection route (Route B) two hours early due to the potential winter storm.
ourquadcities.com
Police at vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
An SUV collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th and Division streets, Davenport. One vehicle was on its side. Davenport Police were on the scene. We do not know whether there were injuries or what caused the crash. We...
What to expect during this week's winter storm
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand. Folks in the Quad Cities are preparing for a winter storm to hit just ahead of Christmas weekend. StormTrack8 has been watching the system's development and is anticipating that it'll hit by Thursday morning.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi fire along I-80 disrupts travel as multiple crews fight the flames
OXFORD, Iowa — Travel troubles along Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa Sunday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire near the Oxford Exit. Oxford and Williamsburg crews arrived in minutes to try and battle the flames. First responders found the flames at the rear of the trailer, several teams attacked...
KCJJ
Iowa City Schools cancel classes ahead of impending storms
The Iowa City Community School District has announced that they will be cancelling classes Thursday and Friday due to the predicted inclement weather. All practices, activities and competitions are canceled for both days, and all building and District offices will also be closed. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles...
A City Lost About 670,000 Trees. Now It Has a Plan to Replant Them
When Carole Teator purchased her property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it wasn’t for the house. She had fallen in love with the huge pines on the small wooded lot. So when a storm with up to 140 mph winds ripped through the area on August 10, 2020, snapping more than two dozen trees around her home, it was devastating.
Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon
Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
1 injured after natural gas explosion, fire
One person received minor burns after a natural gas leak resulted in an explosion and fire in Clinton. The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Thorwaldsen Place for a structure fire on December 21st. Upon arrival, they found a resident outside with minor burns, who was treated by paramedics and transported […]
ourquadcities.com
One dead in John Deere Road crash
UPDATE: A 20-year-old man from Rock Island is dead after a crash at 53rd Street and John Deere Road on Wednesday. The Moline Police Department responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. Officers’ initial investigation determined a silver Chevy Cruze was traveling southbound on 53rd Street and a black...
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans
A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
KCRG.com
Light wintry mix tonight, major snowstorm on the way for Thursday and Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on highs into the 20s this afternoon as clouds continue to build. By tonight, a chance of snow and freezing drizzle is out there. While we don’t expect much of either to accumulate, it doesn’t take much to cause an issue and slick road conditions will be something we’ll be watching for. Tomorrow and Wednesday, plan on mainly quiet conditions. Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard conditions alongside bitter cold. Look for watches and warnings to be issued for this system as the week goes on. You are encouraged to get holiday shopping and other preps done now before this thing hits later this week. If traveling during this time, have a winter survival kit in your vehicle. At this time, snowfall amounts are tough to determine, but the combination of 50+ mph gusts and falling temperatures will make any sort of travel very dangerous.
muscatineiowa.gov
Golf Course adjusts holiday hours for clubhouse, pro shop
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course may be closed for the winter but the clubhouse and pro shop will remain open through the winter months. Winter hours are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The clubhouse will be closed on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during the winter months.
Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport
A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
KCRG.com
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
Comments / 0