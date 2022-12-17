ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

WBTW News13

Woman missing in Florence found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman dies after car accident in Pinewood

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Sumter county. According to Sumter Coroner Robert Baker the accident happened around 6pm on Tuesday on West Avenue South in Pinewood. Ms. Earnesteene Moore, 77, of Pinewood was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple...
PINEWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Victim identified after deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A victim has been identified after being located by officers in a vacant lot Sunday night. Marcus Antonio Ellis, 29, of Florence was the victim of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of North Brunson Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after crash on Olanta Hwy in Florence County: SCHP

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a car crash on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road in Florence County Monday around 6:15 p.m. A 2019 Kia Sorento was traveling south on Olanta Highway and a 2004 Buick Rainier was headed north, troopers said. The Buick was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man found dead after Florence officers hear gunshots

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Florence after police found a person dead in an empty lot Sunday night. Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Brunson Street after hearing gunshots in the area and found the person dead, Florence police said. The person killed has been […]
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCSO addresses rumors of break-ins targeting women

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding armed robberies and break-ins in the Greeleyville area targeting women. Officials with the sheriff’s office said the Facebook post suggested that there was a string of armed robberies targeting women who are home alone.  But deputies said […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

