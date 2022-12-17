Read full article on original website
Darlington County deputies investigate after altercation at Lamar basketball game
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An altercation at a Lamar basketball game is under investigation, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Tuesday in the Lamar area, the sheriff’s office said. Major David Young of the sheriff’s office said more details would be provided once the investigation is over and if an […]
nbc16.com
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan holds home intruder at gunpoint at his South Carolina home
KERSHAW, S.C. (WCIV) — WWE wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan thanked the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department for finishing the job after he caught a home intruder holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Duggan said a man climbed over his home's fence in South Carolina and ran through the yard...
wpde.com
Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy involved in stabbing found near home: Officials
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing 12-year-old boy with autism, who ran away after he stabbed and cut three people around 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Craig's Circle in Bennettsville has been found near his home, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman missing in Florence found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
wpde.com
'Everything is gone:' Marlboro Co. family devastated after losing home to fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Joe Crowley said Christmas just won't be the same for his family following a fire that all but destroyed their home last Friday morning in Marlboro County. Crowley, his wife and teenage son lived at the home. Officials with the Blenheim Fire Dept. said...
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Woman dies after car accident in Pinewood
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Sumter county. According to Sumter Coroner Robert Baker the accident happened around 6pm on Tuesday on West Avenue South in Pinewood. Ms. Earnesteene Moore, 77, of Pinewood was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple...
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
18-year-old arrested in connection with Thursday shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday at a Florence apartment complex, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Tylik Javontae Brown, 18, was arrested Friday in Timmonsville and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
WMBF
S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
wpde.com
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A victim has been identified after being located by officers in a vacant lot Sunday night. Marcus Antonio Ellis, 29, of Florence was the victim of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of North Brunson Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
wpde.com
1 dead after crash on Olanta Hwy in Florence County: SCHP
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a car crash on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road in Florence County Monday around 6:15 p.m. A 2019 Kia Sorento was traveling south on Olanta Highway and a 2004 Buick Rainier was headed north, troopers said. The Buick was...
abcnews4.com
Marlboro County woman assaults mother with knife, barricades herself in home: Officials
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies along with the criminal investigation division responded to a home on Driggers Chapel Road in Blenheim in reference to an altercation between mother and daughter, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Turner said the daughter “assaulted...
Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now. "Most people they wait...
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
Coroner identifies 9-year-old killed in shooting in Lower Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night. The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the child Tuesday as Christopher Scott III of Hopkins. They did not give any details beyond confirming the child's identity. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday night that...
Coroner IDs man found dead after Florence officers hear gunshots
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Florence after police found a person dead in an empty lot Sunday night. Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Brunson Street after hearing gunshots in the area and found the person dead, Florence police said. The person killed has been […]
cn2.com
Sober/Slammer Campaign Begins – “Drunk driving is totally avoidable,” Sheriff Barry Faile
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Drive Sober, or get Pulled Over/Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Year’s Campaign kicked off this past weekend and will continue until January 1. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says this initiative is reminding, and educating, motorist of the dangers...
WCSO addresses rumors of break-ins targeting women
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding armed robberies and break-ins in the Greeleyville area targeting women. Officials with the sheriff’s office said the Facebook post suggested that there was a string of armed robberies targeting women who are home alone. But deputies said […]
