ATLANTA — Sung Kim, the ex-Atlanta Police officer indicted on murder and other charges last week in the 2019 shooting of Jimmy Atchison, was granted a $50,000 bond. The bond order additionally specifies that Kim be released after processing at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, once he turns himself in, and not be required to make a first appearance before a judge.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO