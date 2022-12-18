Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta high school football stars set to join schools on National Signing Day | Streams, updates
ATLANTA — Football players around the country are making their college commitments official on Wednesday, as the National Signing Day period begins. 11Alive is planning to cover the signing ceremonies of several local stars, as well as provide updates on the recruiting classes brought in by the likes of UGA and Georgia Tech.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means
ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
WXIA 11 Alive
We parked at ATL West lot at Atlanta airport | Here's how long it took us
With the North and South parking lots reaching capacity, more travelers are using the ATL West lot - a half of a mile away. So we timed it.
WXIA 11 Alive
TRAFFIC | Overturned tractor trailer blocks lanes on I-75 South in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tractor trailer has several lanes blocked on I-75 South in Cobb County early Friday morning. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries in the initial incident. It was also unclear how the accident occurred. Traffic cameras showed the tractor trailer on...
WXIA 11 Alive
Officials outline road treatment plan ahead of freeze, ask drivers to stay off roads Friday
ATLANTA — Officials in Georgia are asking drivers to stay off the roads Friday as they prepare for potentially dangerous road conditions with a winter freeze setting in overnight from Thursday into Friday. The Georgia Department of Transportation commissioner, Russell McMurry, laid out a pre-treatment plan for state routes...
WXIA 11 Alive
Honoring Ofc. Riner | Family, community lays fallen Gwinnett corrections officer to rest
Scott Riner was shot and killed on his way to work on Dec. 13. Police arrested the 22-year-old they say pulled the trigger.
WXIA 11 Alive
Woman shot at Ponce shopping center near Plaza Theatre
ATLANTA — A woman was shot Monday afternoon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the shopping center where the Plaza Theatre is located. Atlanta Police Department officers confirmed she was shot at the address that corresponds to the FedEx Office next to the theater's entrance. When officers arrived, they...
WXIA 11 Alive
$50K bond for ex-Atlanta officer indicted for murder in 2019 shooting
ATLANTA — Sung Kim, the ex-Atlanta Police officer indicted on murder and other charges last week in the 2019 shooting of Jimmy Atchison, was granted a $50,000 bond. The bond order additionally specifies that Kim be released after processing at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, once he turns himself in, and not be required to make a first appearance before a judge.
WXIA 11 Alive
Report: Stacey Abrams campaign more than $1 million in debt after failed governor's bid
ATLANTA — After raising more than $100 million in an unsuccessful bid to become Georgia's governor, the Stacey Abrams campaign owes more than $1 million to vendors, according to reports. Lauren Groh-Wargo, who served as Abrams' campaign manager during the 2018 and 2022 races, confirmed the debt to Axios....
WXIA 11 Alive
Family of homeowner killed in South Fulton arson fire that left 4 dead in disbelief
The fire marshal said the people of interest in the fire are known to the family. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man accused in country club triple murder pleads not guilty in death penalty case
Bryan Rhoden is accused of killing three men at a Kennesaw Country Club in July of 2021. Rhoden, who is facing 17 charges, pled not guilty during his hearing Monday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man accused of shooting ex, her new boyfriend in Johns Creek
46-year-old Abdul Rashid is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. They are both recovering.
