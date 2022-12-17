The Cleveland State Men's Basketball team moved to 7-6 on the season with a 78-48 victory over Mount St. Joseph in front of a crowd of 1,500 at the Wolstein Center. The game went in the books as an exhibition for the Lions, who were overmatched from the opening tip. The Vikings got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 26-3 advantage in the game's first ten-plus minutes. Overall, 11 Cleveland State players played in the contest and every one of them cracked the score sheet.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO