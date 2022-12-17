ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men's Basketball Victorious over Mount St. Joseph

The Cleveland State Men's Basketball team moved to 7-6 on the season with a 78-48 victory over Mount St. Joseph in front of a crowd of 1,500 at the Wolstein Center. The game went in the books as an exhibition for the Lions, who were overmatched from the opening tip. The Vikings got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 26-3 advantage in the game's first ten-plus minutes. Overall, 11 Cleveland State players played in the contest and every one of them cracked the score sheet.
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Wrestling to Face Clarion in MAC Home Opener

Teams: Cleveland State (0-4, 0-1) vs. Clarion (3-2, 2-0) The Vikings return to dual action for the first time in nearly a month with Clarion in their first home MAC match of the season. Last Time Out. The Green and White are coming off the annual Cleveland State Open as...
csuvikings.com

Leo Notches 1,000th Career Point As Vikings Earn 80-55 Victory Over Campbell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Cleveland State women's basketball team closed out its trip to Las Vegas on Tuesday, picking up an 80-55 victory over Campbell to finish the Holiday Hoops Classic with a 2-0 record. With the win, the Vikings extended their win streak to 11 straight games, tying the program record for the longest win streak in history.
csuvikings.com

D-Rob Coaches Show Broadcast Live from TopGolf Tonight

Independence, OH-Another episode of the D-Rob Men's Basketball Coaches Show airs live tonight at 6 p.m. Viking fans are encouraged to attend the show in-person, and can listen live on 1350 AM The Gambler. Host Al Pawlowski is joined by Head Men's Basketball Coach Daniyal Robinson on this week's show....
