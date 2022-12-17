One day after antisemitic graffiti was found outside Whitman, hundreds of community members gathered at the school on Sunday night to light a menorah and celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. The Chabad of Bethesda and the Glen Echo Fire Department coordinated the event, which brought students, parents, elected officials and Bethesda residents together to symbolically reclaim the site of the Dec. 17 vandalism.

