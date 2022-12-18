ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed

Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done. Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical. Correa originally had a 13-year, $350 million... The post Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres reportedly sign veteran reliever, plan to use him as starter

The Padres are finalizing a contract with free-agent righty Seth Lugo, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweets the two sides agreed to a deal. The Post’s Joel Sherman adds that the Padres plan for Lugo to join the starting rotation. San Diego and the division-rival Dodgers were reportedly the two likeliest landing spots for the Ballengee Group client.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

New Angels Owner Would Need To Invest In Stadium Upgrades

An original deal between the Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim was nixed earlier in the year due to a corruption scandal, which caused a negative trickledown surrounding the original plans. But a newly elected city council is said to have their own plans for Angel Stadium and the team’s future, noting the team’s shaky few-year stretch.
ANAHEIM, CA
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star

The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'

Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.

