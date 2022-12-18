Read full article on original website
Narcity
If you're planning a winter getaway in Ontario and the idea of hitting the slopes and relaxing in a cozy bar sounds appealing, then you should consider a stay at this motel. Penny's Motel is only 15 minutes from Blue Mountain Ski Resort and it has an après ski snack bar and après hut where you can hang out after a day in the snow. This upscale motel has a sleek '70s vibe that will make you want to wear the chunkiest sweater while listening to disco beats.
Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially as you cosy up under a blanket or in front of the fireplace after a busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions such as upcoming birthdays and anniversaries; to bring with you when visiting friends and family, or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason you’re topping up your stash, we’ve found plenty of deals worth...
