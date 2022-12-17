Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
WKYT 27
Pikeville Rotary Club raises $300,000 to help EKY flood survivors
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few months, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been touching the lives of flood survivors across Eastern Kentucky. Thanks to generous donors across the state, nation, and even the globe, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been able to raise $300,000 that has been used to purchase space heaters, Visa gift cards, and other items for families in need.
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time. Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned...
wymt.com
Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8 a.m. Update: Officials tell us Highway 38 is back open now and crews have cleared the scene of the fire. Firefighters with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT the fire was at a two-story house and no one was injured. The cause of the...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
wymt.com
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
WKYT 27
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
wymt.com
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
wymt.com
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia for meth, gun charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Louisa, Kentucky man was arrested after a disturbance on Sunday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Randel Boggs harassed and attempted to fight residents in the Fort Gay area. They say he was also fidgeting with something in his pocket. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Boggs was found in […]
Victim was targeted, tied up in SWVA armed robbery
Russell County authorities shared new details about an armed robbery Monday morning, revealing that suspects allegedly targeted a specific victim in a scam before tying them up, stealing their belongings and shooting at police during a pursuit.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Octavia D. Fields vs. Willie D. Galloway II, et al — automobile accident. • Heather Daniels vs. Kevin Hampton, et al — dog bite. • Dorothy Dean vs. Kaitlynn E. Helton — child support and medical insurance. • DNF Associates, LLC, vs. Shelley M. Engle —...
thebigsandynews.com
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash
PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
Police seeking man who allegedly stole car in Pikeville, Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department says authorities are looking for a man who they believe stole a car. The 2012 Black Nissan Altima, Kentucky Plate 621XAC, was stolen on Dec. 14 in Downtown Pikeville, police say. Pikeville PD also says the vehicle now has damage on the driver-side door with silver paint scratches […]
WSAZ
Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home
PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested December 14 after illegal drugs were discovered at his home, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from Steven Adkins’ home. Steven Adkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and...
4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust
LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
wcyb.com
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
Housing nonprofits in eastern Ky. are in need of more state aid and flood recovery funds
Many eastern Kentuckians who lost their homes in July’s flooding still live out of shelters. Housing nonprofits want lawmakers to allocate more funds towards permanent housing.
Pikeville, Kentucky Psychiatrist Charged With Trafficking Heroin
PIKEVILLE, KY. – A Psychiatrist’s office in Pikeville, Kentucky, was being searched by the sheriff’s office earlier on Thursday, which led to an arrest. The office being searched is that of Dr. Jason N. Stamper, a psychiatrist in Pikeville, Kentucky, and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical
