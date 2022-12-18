Monday, December 12, was about more than basketball. The Riverdale Rebels traveled to Providence Classical Academy where both teams honored Marc Long, son of Riverdale graduate Hannah Garrett Long and nephew of PCA girls head coach Morgan Garrett. PCA students made posters and gave gifts to Marc, while fans of both teams made donations to the Long family. Marc was diagnosed this past summer with Batten’s Disease, a medically incurable childhood degenerative disease, but his family and friends know that God is still in the miracle business. The fans got to watch some basketball while helping with this amazing night for Marc’s family.

RIVERDALE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO