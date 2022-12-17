Read full article on original website
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Availability of stroke services and hospital facilities at different hospital levels in Thailand: a cross-sectional survey study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1558 (2022) Cite this article. Stroke has one of the biggest burden of disease in Thailand and all health regions have been tasked to develop their service delivery to achieve the national key performance indicators set out by the Thai service plan strategy 2018–2022. Our aim was to characterise stroke services and hospital facilities by investigating differences in facilities across different hospital levels in Thailand.
Factors associated with patients’ mobility rates within the provinces of Iran
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1556 (2022) Cite this article. The absence of a referral system and patients’ freedom to choose among service providers in Iran have led to increased patient mobility, which continues to concern health policymakers in the country. This study aimed to determine factors associated with patient mobility rates within the provinces of Iran.
Descriptive phenomenology study of the reasons for the low uptake of free health service package among type II diabetic patients
Mostafa Amini-Rarani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4809-22371, Saeed Karimi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4456-87332 &. Laleh Gharacheh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8711-87973. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1555 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Although several diabetes management and control programs are introduced in Iran, rate of using such cares in patients with Type...
A doctor-nurse-patient mobile health management system effectively controls blood glucose in chinese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a prospective study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1564 (2022) Cite this article. Coronavirus-2019 pandemic in China aroused increasing interest in telemedicine-supported glycaemic control. We hypothesize that age might influence usage and efficacy of telemedicine-supported glycaemic control. This study aims to measure the effects of a doctor-nurse-patient Mobile Health Management System (MHMS) for fasting plasma glucose (FPG) control in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).
Implementation of an antimicrobial stewardship program in the Australian private hospital system: qualitative study of attitudes to antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial stewardship
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1554 (2022) Cite this article. Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) is a key method to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR). In Australia, private hospitals have a higher rate of inappropriate prescribing and non-compliance with antimicrobial guidelines, yet this phenomenon is poorly described. Private hospitals make up 49% of hospitals in Australia, making it vital to understand AMS in this setting.
Psychometric properties and factor structure of the early development instrument in a sample of Jordanian children
Eric K. Duku ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3599-35274, Caroline Reid-Westoby4,. BMC Psychology volume 10, Article number: 316 (2022) Cite this article. Investing in children’s early years can have a lasting positive effect, such as better academic outcomes throughout their school careers. In Jordan, investments have been made in early childhood development and early childhood care and education to improve children’s school readiness. School readiness comprises a range of abilities needed to succeed in school, including physical, emotional, social, and cognitive skills. To measure the impact of these investments on children’s school readiness, Jordan has been implementing the Early Development Instrument (EDI), a population-level, teacher-completed checklist of children’s school readiness, assessing children’s development in five main areas, referred to as domains.
Does fragmented cancer care affect survival? Analysis of gastric cancer patients using national insurance claim data
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1566 (2022) Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between fragmented cancer care in the early phase after cancer diagnosis and patient outcomes using national insurance claim data. Methods. From a nationwide sampled cohort database, we identified National Health Insurance...
Modelling population responses to workplace minimum dietary standards introduced as workers return after social lockdowns
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2390 (2022) Cite this article. Diet norms are the shared social behaviours and beliefs about diets. In many societies, including the UK, these norms are typically linked to unhealthy diets and impede efforts to improve food choices. Social interactions that could influence one another’s food choices, were highly disrupted during the lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A return to workplaces and re-establishment of eating networks may present an opportunity to influence dietary norms by introducing minimum dietary standards to in workplaces, which could then spread through wider home and workplace networks.
The analysis of National Health Accounts and financial communications network in Iran health insurance ecosystem
Rohaneh Rahimisadegh1, Mohammad Hossein Mehrolhassani1, Mohammad Jafari Sirizi2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1552 (2022) Cite this article. One of the major reforms in the health system of any country is the financing reform. Network analysis as a practical method for investigating complex systems allows distinguishing prominent actors in the relation networks. Leading to the identification of the effective actors and key links between them, the analysis of financial networks helps policymakers to implement reformations by providing appropriate evidence. This study aimed to design and analyze the network of National Health Accounts (NHA) and the cost network in the Iran health insurance ecosystem.
ADHD Remote Technology study of cardiometabolic risk factors and medication adherence (ART-CARMA): a multi-centre prospective cohort study protocol
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 813 (2022) Cite this article. Emerging evidence points at substantial comorbidity between adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and cardiometabolic diseases, but our understanding of the comorbidity and how to manage cardiometabolic disease in adults with ADHD is limited. The ADHD Remote Technology study of cardiometabolic risk factors and medication adherence (ART-CARMA) project uses remote measurement technology to obtain real-world data from daily life to assess the extent to which ADHD medication treatment and physical activity, individually and jointly, may influence cardiometabolic risks in adults with ADHD. Our second main aim is to obtain valuable real-world data on adherence to pharmacological treatment and its predictors and correlates during daily life from adults with ADHD.
Development of a behavioural support intervention for e-bike use in Australia
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2399 (2022) Cite this article. Insufficient physical activity (PA) is a risk factor for the development of many non-communicable diseases. Electric bicycles (e-bikes) offer considerable potential to support people to be physically active, however, no previous e-bike intervention studies have supported e-bike use with behavioural support. The aim of this study was to co-develop theory-based intervention components which can be used to increase physical activity through e-cycling among people who are overweight or obese and physically inactive.
