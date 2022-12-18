Read full article on original website
Three people hospitalized after school bus crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH, Mass. — Sandwich police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon that sent three people to the hospital including two students. Officers responded to a car crash involving a Sandwich Public Schools bus and a pickup truck at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads around 2 p.m.
WCVB
Pickup truck collides with school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts
SANDWICH, Mass. — Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Cotuit Road. When police arrived, they found a pickup truck had collided with a school...
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested
BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.
hyannisnews.com
YPD SERGEANT FOLLOWS FLUID TRAIL TO HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT VEHICLE [HN PHOTOS]
YARMOUTH PORT – A trail of leaking vehicle fluids led a Yarmouth Police sergeant to a hit-and-run suspect vehicle early this morning. As the story goes, at about 11:00 p.m. last evening, the Yarmouth Police received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Route 6 and Willow Street. Minutes later, the YPD received a second call from a Cummaquid resident who heard a loud crash in the area of Willow Street near Dennis Pond. Officers investigated further and found a damaged tree and parts belonging to a vehicle which had apparently just fled the scene. Yarmouth and Barnstable police officers were on the lookout for a red vehicle with front end damage.
hyannisnews.com
VICTIM IDENTIFIES MASKED HOME INVADER AS VERY OWN BROTHER, COPS SAY
HYANNIS – [HN NOTES] – HN reported this past Friday about an alleged armed home invasion which resulted in a high-risk traffic stop and arrest. CLICK HERE for HN’s initial report entitled, “BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED HOME INVASION… ONE INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AFTER HIGH-RISK STOP.”
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
Death Investigation Underway After Body Found In Mansfield Hotel Parking Lot
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the parking lot of a Mansfield hotel, authorities said.Police received a call before shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday Dec. 19 from the Red Roof Inn, located at 60 Forbes Boulevard, about a person in the parking lot who appeared to be dead.…
capecod.com
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
nbcboston.com
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop
A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each...
nbcboston.com
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Still Searching for Shooter After Early Morning ShotSpotter Activation
At approximately 02:00 hours this morning, December 19, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area near 30 Fremont Street in Mattapan for one round. Officers and K-9 Units both converged on the scene and began searching to suspects, evidence and possible victims. Immediately,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
Man tries to enter Cohasett police station with chainsaw, residents told to shelter in place
COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset Police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man attempted to enter the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw. The man then fled the police station and barricaded himself in a home with two children present. At 3:40 p.m., Cohasset police told residents living within...
Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest
Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back
On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt to reconnect waterfront neighborhoods in the city of Fall River. MassDOT’s aptly named “Route 79 Improvements Project” will improve Route 79 – a four-lane elevated...
framinghamsource.com
OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
