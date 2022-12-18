YARMOUTH PORT – A trail of leaking vehicle fluids led a Yarmouth Police sergeant to a hit-and-run suspect vehicle early this morning. As the story goes, at about 11:00 p.m. last evening, the Yarmouth Police received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Route 6 and Willow Street. Minutes later, the YPD received a second call from a Cummaquid resident who heard a loud crash in the area of Willow Street near Dennis Pond. Officers investigated further and found a damaged tree and parts belonging to a vehicle which had apparently just fled the scene. Yarmouth and Barnstable police officers were on the lookout for a red vehicle with front end damage.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO