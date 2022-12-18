ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

WCVB

Pickup truck collides with school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Cotuit Road. When police arrived, they found a pickup truck had collided with a school...
SANDWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested

BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.  
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

YPD SERGEANT FOLLOWS FLUID TRAIL TO HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT VEHICLE [HN PHOTOS]

YARMOUTH PORT – A trail of leaking vehicle fluids led a Yarmouth Police sergeant to a hit-and-run suspect vehicle early this morning. As the story goes, at about 11:00 p.m. last evening, the Yarmouth Police received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Route 6 and Willow Street. Minutes later, the YPD received a second call from a Cummaquid resident who heard a loud crash in the area of Willow Street near Dennis Pond. Officers investigated further and found a damaged tree and parts belonging to a vehicle which had apparently just fled the scene. Yarmouth and Barnstable police officers were on the lookout for a red vehicle with front end damage.
YARMOUTH, MA
hyannisnews.com

VICTIM IDENTIFIES MASKED HOME INVADER AS VERY OWN BROTHER, COPS SAY

HYANNIS – [HN NOTES] – HN reported this past Friday about an alleged armed home invasion which resulted in a high-risk traffic stop and arrest. CLICK HERE for HN’s initial report entitled, “BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED HOME INVASION… ONE INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AFTER HIGH-RISK STOP.”
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges

SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
SANDWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer

A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back

On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt to reconnect waterfront neighborhoods in the city of Fall River. MassDOT’s aptly named “Route 79 Improvements Project” will improve Route 79 – a four-lane elevated...
FALL RIVER, MA
framinghamsource.com

OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
ASHLAND, MA

