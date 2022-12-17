Read full article on original website
Auditions for the school play occur in early December
On Dec. 7 and 8 in the Lecture Hall from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., auditions for the Spring Play took place. The play is called “Anne of Green Gables,” a children’s novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery. The story is about an orphan girl who finds a home with elderly siblings, Matthew Cuthbert and Marilla Cuthbert, in Avonlea on Canada’s Prince Edward Island.
Chamber Singers carol before Winter Break
Every year, the Chamber Singers have gone caroling as a tradition, and this year was no different, as they sang around Hays on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “I don’t know exactly how long it has gone on, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s 20 to 30 years old,” music teacher Alex Underwood said.
Indian boys basketball takes on Junction City
Varsity boys basketball played the Junction City Blue Jays on Dec. 9 at Hays High School, with Junction City earning the win by a score of 47-45. The Indians are led by new head coach Sean Dreiling, who, before the game, said, “I’m excited about it. I think we can hopefully rebound because we had a loss on Tuesday. But, I’m excited. I think our boys are ready and waiting.”
City of Hays offices closed for Christmas holiday
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in celebration of the Christmas Eve holiday and on Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of the Christmas Day holiday.
