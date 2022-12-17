Varsity boys basketball played the Junction City Blue Jays on Dec. 9 at Hays High School, with Junction City earning the win by a score of 47-45. The Indians are led by new head coach Sean Dreiling, who, before the game, said, “I’m excited about it. I think we can hopefully rebound because we had a loss on Tuesday. But, I’m excited. I think our boys are ready and waiting.”

