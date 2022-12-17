Read full article on original website
Jerry Johnson
4d ago
he and all the Democrats have mad the American dream impossible for American citizens but the illegals come right on in and get everything for free
Guest
4d ago
Three counties have kept Insley in office and the rest of the Washington voters without vote. Now we have been taxed year after year for the homeless crisis and for affordable housing and absolutely nothing has been done unless you count fleecing the taxpayers.
Randall Larm
4d ago
Inslee should have never been re-elected. He has never been for average people of Washington. He is a typical Democrat, over tax happy.
kpq.com
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
Chronicle
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
thereflector.com
Top Republican on Senate Budget Committee criticizes Gov. Inslee’s budget
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 14, criticizing Gov. Jay Inslee’s operating budget proposal. In Wilson’s view, Inslee’s budget fails to prioritize the issues that most affect families in Washington state. “Even though the state economist has warned us about the risk...
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee, Lawmakers Push Budget Hikes, Policy Changes to Curb Youth Psychiatric Boarding
Gov. Jay Inslee and other top government officials are pitching budget increases and a series of potentially transformative policy proposals aimed at curbing long psychiatric-related hospitalizations known as "boarding" among the state's youth. Inslee is proposing an additional $14 million to support a long-term inpatient program for youth, plus $23.5...
What to know about Washington state’s ‘tripledemic’
Should I be wearing a mask? How can I get a booster shot? We're answering your questions about COVID, RSV and the flu.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
MyNorthwest.com
WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban
Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
theorcasonian.com
WA pot sales decline for first time in the decade since legalization
This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry’s growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
Washington State Lawmaker Files Bill to Fund Cold-Water Shock Warning Signs
OLYMPIA - A bill prefiled for the coming 2023 legislative session seeks to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol. Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often chilly enough to cause cold-water shock. It's what happened...
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
Chronicle
Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs
Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
shorelineareanews.com
Ecology news: Washington adopts plan for transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs)
OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington Department of Ecology updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require that all new, light-duty vehicles sold in Washington meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. Washington is only the third state in the nation to adopt the expanded ZEV standards since an historic decision...
Washington AG to litigants: Don’t say ‘tyrannical’
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked the Washington Supreme Court to disregard an amicus brief opposing the constitutionality of the state’s capital gains tax because its authors allegedly insult the Legislature and the Court. The brief in question, one of four friend-of-the-court briefs...
thereflector.com
Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion
The estimated cost to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge is in, with a high-end range for the project estimated to be $2.7 billion more than numbers from two years ago. On Dec. 9, the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) announced its recently-completed cost estimate put the project cost between $5 billion to $7.5 billion, with about $6 billion being the most likely cost.
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?
Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WA Dems propose assault weapon ban, gun purchase permit
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced legislative proposals on Monday that would prohibit assault weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make gun sellers potentially liable for negligent sales in the state.
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
Flu deaths rise to 40 in Washington state, vaccines urged
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The flu is spreading at a high rate in Washington state with deaths at higher rates than are usually seen at this point in the season, according to health officials. The Washington Department of Health said Tuesday that 40 people have died from the flu in...
One Place in Washington That Always Guaranteed a White Christmas
Can You Name The One Place In Washington State Where It Snows On Xmas Day?. Washington State can get a lot of snow but do you realize new snowfall on Christmas day might be a hit or miss even in the higher elevations?. One Pass In Washington State Gets Snow...
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
