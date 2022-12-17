ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 27

Jerry Johnson
4d ago

he and all the Democrats have mad the American dream impossible for American citizens but the illegals come right on in and get everything for free

Reply
36
Guest
4d ago

Three counties have kept Insley in office and the rest of the Washington voters without vote. Now we have been taxed year after year for the homeless crisis and for affordable housing and absolutely nothing has been done unless you count fleecing the taxpayers.

Reply
34
Randall Larm
4d ago

Inslee should have never been re-elected. He has never been for average people of Washington. He is a typical Democrat, over tax happy.

Reply
47
Related
kpq.com

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Gov. Inslee, Lawmakers Push Budget Hikes, Policy Changes to Curb Youth Psychiatric Boarding

Gov. Jay Inslee and other top government officials are pitching budget increases and a series of potentially transformative policy proposals aimed at curbing long psychiatric-related hospitalizations known as "boarding" among the state's youth. Inslee is proposing an additional $14 million to support a long-term inpatient program for youth, plus $23.5...
MyNorthwest.com

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

WA pot sales decline for first time in the decade since legalization

This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry’s growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs

Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
WASHINGTON STATE
thereflector.com

Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion

The estimated cost to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge is in, with a high-end range for the project estimated to be $2.7 billion more than numbers from two years ago. On Dec. 9, the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) announced its recently-completed cost estimate put the project cost between $5 billion to $7.5 billion, with about $6 billion being the most likely cost.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
ALASKA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy