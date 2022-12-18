Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Waterbeach: Baby found dead at waste site had been in household bin
An unidentified baby found dead at a recycling centre was likely to have been put in a household recycling bin before being transported to the site. The newborn boy, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the Ely Road centre in Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on 29 November. Cambridgeshire Police...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Gerard Hutch trial: Court declines to view Dowdall torture footage
An Irish court has declined a request to be shown mobile phone footage of a former Sinn Féin councillor torturing a victim by waterboarding him. Jonathan Dowdall served a sentence for kidnapping and threatening to kill a man during a row over a motorcycle. Dowdall is now being cross-examined...
BBC
Worthing landlady jailed for seven-year modern slavery abuse
A landlady who held a vulnerable woman captive in domestic servitude for seven years has been jailed. Farzana Kausar, 58, took control of her victim's finances, cut her off from her relatives and forced her to cook and clean. The victim, aged 62, rented a room from Kausar's mother, who...
BBC
MPs call for firearms rule change after Skye attack
A committee of MPs have recommended changes to gun regulations following a series of firearms incidents in north west Scotland. The Scottish Affairs Committee said a two-tier payment system for those seeking a firearm for leisure or work purposes should be introduced. It urged the government to review the current...
BBC
Olly Stephens: Concerns about killer's violent nature raised before killing
Concerns about a teenager's violent nature were repeatedly raised before he murdered a 13-year-old boy. The boy was detained for the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading, along with two other teenagers who had plotted with him on social media to ambush Olly in January 2021. A review into the...
BBC
Doncaster: Steven Ling jailed for beating to death man who broke into car
A "drunk and angry" father who beat to death a man who broke into his car has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years. Steven Ling, 38, launched a "frenzied" hour-long attack on Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, in the car park of a Doncaster pub in the early hours of 2 July.
BBC
Jewish group attacked in Oxford Street returns for Hanukkah
A group of Jewish youngsters who endured an antisemitic attack while aboard a bus on a trip to London has returned to the spot to celebrate Hannukah and "bring light". The group was on a private tour when men on the street swore, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them in Oxford Street in November 2021.
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Man released after Natalie McNally found dead in Lurgan
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in County Armagh has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Natalie McNally, 32, was pronounced dead at a house in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Monday night. Police were called to the house just...
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
County Durham office block was used as cannabis farm
The leader of a drug gang who converted an office block into a cannabis farm has been jailed for seven years. Samir Baghdadi was convicted after about 400 plants were found at the building in Peterlee, County Durham. The 55-year-old, from Hertfordshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was...
BBC
E-scooters: Met Police action needed after girl's death, coroner says
A coroner has called on the home secretary and Met Police commissioner to take action to prevent further e-scooter fatalities after the death of a 14-year-old girl. Fatima Abukah fell under the wheels of a minibus in east London on 21 March. It is illegal to ride privately owned e-scooters...
BBC
Gatwick Airport: Man's body found in undercarriage of plane
A man's body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick Airport. The Tui flight had travelled from The Gambia's capital Banjul to the airport in West Sussex. Sussex Police said the discovery was made at the airport at about 04:00 GMT on 7 December. A Gatwick...
BBC
Islamic police raid 'gay wedding' in Nigeria's Kano city
The Islamic police force in northern Nigeria's main city has arrested 19 Muslims, accusing them of attending the wedding of a same-sex couple. The force raided the marriage ceremony in Kano after a tip-off, its spokesman Lawal Ibrahim Fagge said. The couple, who had not yet taken their vows, managed...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Man arrested over murder of woman in Lurgan
A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan. The 32-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of murder. Ms McNally, who was 32, was 15 weeks pregnant and may have known her killer, police said earlier on Wednesday. Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said...
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban arrest women protesting against university ban
The Taliban have arrested five women taking part in a protest in the Afghan capital, Kabul, against the ban on women attending universities. Three journalists were also arrested. Protests are also understood to have taken place in the Takhar province. Guards stopped hundreds of women from entering universities on Wednesday...
Comments / 0