Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Confirms He Was Never Offered An AEW Contract
Many of the wrestlers who were released from WWE over the last few years have made appearances on AEW programming, and some of them have also signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went...
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
nodq.com
Adult actress addresses Matt Riddle situation and brings up alleged drug use
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Adult actress Jordan Maxx tweeted about the situation in response to a user’s joke about...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on the Unidentified Member of The Mogul Affiliates on AEW Dynamite, Rick Ross Staying with the Stable?, Ross Insults Keith Lee, More
A former professional baseball player has joined AEW stars to form The Mogul Affiliates faction, and it looks like rapper Rick Ross will be a regular mouthpiece for the group. As noted, Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Swerve Strickland attack Keith Lee, then form The Mogul Affiliates with Parker Boudreaux and an unidentified man sporting tattoos and braids, who has now been revealed to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Riddle's Current Whereabouts Seemingly Confirmed
It was recently reported that the reason for Matt Riddle's disappearance from WWE programming – written off with a "six-week" recovery period for a storyline injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa — was for him to enter an inpatient drug rehab program after failing at least two drug tests. That was followed up by additional information that WWE wasn't denying it.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
wrestletalk.com
Celebrity Guest Announced For Holiday Bash AEW Dynamite
AEW CEO Tony Khan has just announced a celebrity guest set to appear on this week’s Holiday Bash themed edition of AEW Dynamite. After making a big impression (and becoming a mainstream meme!) from his last appearance on AEW television, Rick Ross will be back in all Elite Wrestling.
Comments / 0