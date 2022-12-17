Read full article on original website
No name
3d ago
lol they said the problem twice. The problem is they can turn them on and off. They're privacy? I'm at work I don't have privacy. Cameras should be on 24/7.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Alabama woman arrested for throwing computer monitor at Miami airport ticket agent
A Birmingham woman was arrested at Miami International Airport after witnesses said she threw a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent. The Miami Herald reported the incident happened Tuesday afternoon. Camila McMillie, 25, has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. According to police, McMillie,...
Woman found shot to death inside running car, Alabama police say
An Alabama woman was found inside a running vehicle, apparently shot to death, after police responded to the sound of multiple gunshots. Birmingham police responded at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. Police found the victim in the driver’s seat of...
Barrage of gunfire leaves woman dead in Birmingham’s 141st homicide of 2022
A woman was found dead in a running vehicle after a barrage of gunfire in a west Birmingham neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Shundra Denise McCray Vines, 43, of Birmingham. Shot Spotter alerted police to multiple rounds fired at 12:44 a.m. Thursday in the...
wvtm13.com
Woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police said a woman was found in a car with a fatal gunshot wound around 1 a.m. Thursday. ShotSpotter alerted police about multiple shots near 24th Street Ensley. Once officers arrived, they found a woman in the car who had been shot. Police are still...
‘It’s different when it’s an innocent child’: Woodfin addresses death of 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference Wednesday morning, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin became emotional while talking about the latest homicide in the city: a 12-year-old girl. Audriana Pearson was shot as she slept in her bedroom at her home in Center Point at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police report that the shooting was part […]
Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
wbrc.com
JeffCo sheriff’s deputy responding to 12-year-old shot injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to the scene of a drive-by shooting was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. It happened at Roebuck parkway and Huffman road shortly after 2a.m. The Deputy was responding to a call of an 12-year-old girl shot and...
Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds
A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
UPDATE: 18-year-old identified as victim in Sunday morning shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 10 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr., 18, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Related Story: Man fatally wounded […]
40-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
A 40-year-old Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
wbrc.com
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
ABC 33/40 News
Mom shares moment of Hoover police officer assisting daughter on escalator
When Tara Brown shared the photo of a Hoover Police Officer assisting her 11-year-old daughter down the escalator at Riverchase Galleria, she did not expect it to get so much reaction online. She wanted to share it to show small acts of kindness go a long way. "If we celebrated...
Alabama man found dead beside burning car, police say
Police in Alabama were searching for clues Monday after they found the body of a murdered man next to a car engulfed in flames Sunday night. Birmingham police said they were called to a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a car ablaze and the...
Man charged in connection with fatal Center Point shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies announced a 24-year-old man was charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with a fatal Center Point shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Theodore Hill was inadvertently shot and killed on Thanksgiving day by Marvin Arnold. Hill and Arnold were celebrating Thanksgiving at a home on 5th Street […]
Former Jefferson County Constable arrested on ethics and tax charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a former Jefferson County Constable Tuesday. Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville was arrested on two ethics charges and three tax charges. He was elected as Constable of Jefferson County 48th District in 2016. The first two counts of the indictment charge Barbee with […]
wbrc.com
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
Missing Alabama 6-year-old found safe, police say
A 6-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, police said. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, of St. Clair County was found safe on Tuesday night, Springville police said. Campbell was reported missing early Sunday morning, prompting state police to issue an emergency alert...
NBC News
564K+
Followers
63K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4