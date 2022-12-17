Read full article on original website
Mary Gonzales
4d ago
Wow, that's awesome! But creepy too. Your phone knows what you like, where you are, what things interest you, and where your car goes outta control. hmmm
Reply
6
Colvin G
4d ago
I'm laughing at the phone thinking what the heck happened
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Interactive California Earthquake Map
Please wait a moment for the map to load. Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions. Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
easttexasradio.com
A 6.4 Hits California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents out of bed along the state’s North Coast and North state regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 4:34 am Texas time. It was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
Ferrari Split In Half During Horrific Crash In Southern California PHOTOS
Excessive speed and winding canyon roads are to blame for the crash that ejected the driver on impact and literally split the car in half.
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response
FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
MyShake app successfully warned Bay Area residents of NorCal earthquake
MyShake early earthquake warning system successfully alerted three million Californians including thousands in Bay Area before the 6.4 quake struck Humboldt County, as users were instructed to "drop, cover and hold on."
California launching Feather Alert in 2023: How will it work?
Among California's new laws taking effect in 2023 is the launch of Feather Alert, designed to help the state find Indigenous people who have gone missing “under unexplained or suspicious circumstances."
38 Puppies Traveling to California Survive Accident When Van Overturns in Texas
The accident, which tragically killed two dogs, happened early Tuesday morning in Longview, about 130 miles east of Dallas A transport vehicle carrying 40 puppies en route to California flipped on its side on an east Texas highway early Tuesday morning, killing two of the animals. The driver and 38 of the puppies survived the accident, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, where the dogs were headed. "In my 23 years at the Center, I have never experienced this type of a tragedy," Renee...
California witness says giant star-like object hovered under 200 feet
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A California witness at Vacaville reported watching a 100-foot-tall, star-like object hovering under 200 feet off the ground at about 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
At least two people were killed and 11 more injured after an earthquake off the coast of Ferndale in Humboldt County, Calif., on Tuesday.
Huge Earthquake Hits California, Major Damage & 70,000 Without Power PHOTOS
Photo and video of the damage today's 6.4 #earthquake caused in Humboldt County, California. "Widespread damages" have been reported to roads and homes throughout Humboldt County. Dozens of aftershocks from 2.5 to 4.6 have hit the area and tens of thousands are still without power.
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In 2023, companies with at least 15 workers will need to add pay ranges to job postings. Larger companies will also have to report more data to the state.
Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
With arctic storm blast approaching, migrants in Texas are sleeping on the streets
EL PASO, Texas — The nation began readying for an arctic storm that could plunge temperatures around the country, but on the southern border many migrants say they didn't know they were in for colder, nastier weather. Grisleida, who migrated from Venezuela and declined to give her last name,...
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
California Will Offer a Rebate on Electric Bikes in 2023 – Here’s How to Claim It
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will launch an incentives program in the first quarter of 2023 to make electric bikes, or e-bikes, more affordable for Californians. Pedal Ahead, a San...
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
NBC News
565K+
Followers
63K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4