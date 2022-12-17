Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Many Lehigh Valley families are suffering from inflation. That’s not stopping them from making sure children have a happy holiday.
With inflation on the mind of many these days, has inflation had an impact on giving this season? A toy drive organized by Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council reported a bounty of generosity. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Traffic improvements are coming to a busy stretch of a Lehigh Valley highway
Motorists on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township could see smoother driving, thanks to state money designed to upgrade traffic signals.
walnutport.com
A Topgolf and massive development are planned for Route 222. Planners say traffic would be ‘crazy’ dangerous’, a ‘death zone’ for pedestrians
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission members discuss the proposed Lehigh Valley Town Center, including pedestrian safety and traffic.
Comments / 0