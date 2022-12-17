Read full article on original website
Washington State lands commitment from Texas transfer linebacker Devin Richardson
PULLMAN – Due to graduation and the NCAA transfer portal, Washington State came out of the 2022 season with a depleted linebacker room, but the Cougars made a veteran addition to the position group on Tuesday. WSU secured a commitment from Devin Richardson, a senior who played the past...
WSU names Ben Iannacchione head strength and conditioning coach
BEN IANNACCHIONE WAS named the new strength and conditioning coach for Washington State football on Tuesday, the Cougar football Twitter page announced. Iannacchione replaces Dwain Bradshaw who WSU parted with early in the month. Not unexpectedly, he has a history with Jake Dickert. "My true passion is the human mind...
Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs' lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder...
Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say
A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
Young mountain lions captured and euthanized by Fish and Game in Idaho town
Idaho Fish and Game officers investigated a report of three mountain lions found under a deck at a residence in Kendrick in North Idaho on Saturday, Dec. 17. To protect public safety, officers trapped and euthanized the three young mountain lions. “We made the decision to euthanize because lions habituated in an urban setting pose a public safety risk,” said Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region Supervisor JJ Teare. ...
Update on Moscow murders: Car found in Oregon has no connection to Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) sent an update regarding an earlier press release sent out Tuesday about a White Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They said that police have spoken with the owner and that they don't believe she has any connection to the murders. "The...
Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
Power in Lewiston now restored
LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 20
Snow is falling here in the Inland Northwest and some local districts are canceling or delaying school. Here's a look at which schools are cancelled or delayed for Friday, Dec. 20:. Central Valley SD | 2 Hours Late |. Colfax SD | Emergency routes only. Genesee Public SD | No...
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
National media becomes 'aggressive' toward Moscow residents
MOSCOW, Idaho - With all of the speculation and rumors floating around online surrounding the Moscow homicides, there’s also been a great deal of sensationalism on the national level. According to residents in Moscow, some people related to the case have been harassed and even followed home by national...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
Clarkston Housing Project to Receive $5 Million
CLARKSTON, WA – A Clarkston housing project has been approved for $5 million in funding as part of the Washington State Department of Commerce’s $45 million Housing Trust Fund. The statewide program includes $12.2 million from a set-aside to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and $6.7 from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop affordable housing projects in communities across the state.
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
Whitman County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Last Week in Pullman
PULLMAN - At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, an "all clear" was issued by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the...
Police searching for car seen near house where students were killed
BOISE — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking...
Lewiston City Council Clarifies City Code on Temporary Warming Facilities
LEWISTON, ID – The Lewiston City Council approved amendments to Section 42-1(b) of the Lewiston City Code to exclude temporary warming facilities from the definition of a homeless shelter. Such a temporary facility includes a structure or structures intended and designed to be portable and for temporary or transient use, such as a tent or tents, and associated, ancillary equipment and facilities, such as heating units and portable toilets, all of which are intended to provide a warming space for persons without housing.
No Injuries Reported in Clearwater County Collision
OROFINO, ID – There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle collision yesterday in Orofino. At around 4:02 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Rescue 3 personnel responded to a blocking, non-injury motor vehicle accident in the Harvest Foods parking lot along US Highway 12. “Darold Stanton of Orofino,...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 19, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 19, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3580 Death by Suicide. 10:04:11. Incident Address: LAKE ST, TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Deputy and the Coroner responded for a suicide. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3581 Animal Problem/Complaint. 10:32:35. Incident Address: JACKSON ST,...
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
