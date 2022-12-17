LEWISTON, ID – The Lewiston City Council approved amendments to Section 42-1(b) of the Lewiston City Code to exclude temporary warming facilities from the definition of a homeless shelter. Such a temporary facility includes a structure or structures intended and designed to be portable and for temporary or transient use, such as a tent or tents, and associated, ancillary equipment and facilities, such as heating units and portable toilets, all of which are intended to provide a warming space for persons without housing.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO