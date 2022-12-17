Read full article on original website
findlay.edu
Caldwell and Farrar Named to CSC Academic All-America Team
Findlay, Ohio- The College Sports Communicators (CSC) released the 2022 Football Academic All-America® Teams. The Academic All-America® program is comprised of divisional teams for NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution.
findlay.edu
University of Findlay’s Top Stories of 2022
The University of Findlay’s newsroom is full of stories about campus events, alumni, and community service. As the year comes to a close, we’d like to share University of Findlay’s top stories from 2022. This year, the University of Findlay was blessed with generosity in April of...
findlay.edu
University of Findlay Welcomes Three Comedians to the 2023 Comedy Jam
University of Findlay will host the 22nd annual Comedy Jam on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The event is open to the public and welcomes comedians Karith Foster, Wali Collins, and Tim Young to the stage. Comedy Jam tickets are currently on sale for...
