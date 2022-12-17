Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Florida
The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
Florida finishing 2022 with record $22 billion surplus
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is reporting a $21.8 billion surplus in 2022, the highest in state history. The state also decreased its debt by $1.3 billion this year, according to a newly published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance. According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy. ...
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
Florida Utility Storm-Protection Costs Draw Challenge
The state Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers in utility issues, launched a challenge Monday to the approval of costs that electric utilities would be able to recoup in 2023 from customers for storm-protection projects. The Office of Public Counsel filed a notice that
fox35orlando.com
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend
We're tracking some of the coldest temperatures that we have had in Florida in years this Christmas weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has the forecast.
Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade
On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.
floridainsider.com
Four Florida cities are listed as the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in the country
Colorful houses in Fort Myers, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — lunamarina. Four cities in the Sunshine State were listed among the top-growing towns in the United States in a report by SmartAsset. The financial information website conducted a study that researched 494 of the U.S.’s largest municipalities for...
wlrn.org
Three words in a new law threaten Florida's rental boat industry
Three words in the Boating Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature this year are causing a lot of anxiety in the rental watercraft industry. It's all about insurance. The words in question are "and the renter." That basically requires that not only the rental watercraft be insured, but also the person renting it.
WESH
How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
Living history lesson
The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022—Celebrating 500 Years of Cattle in Florida is in the history books. And horsewomen like Ocalans Jennifer Schuck and Wendy Wilson can attest that even with aching muscles, adrenalin-inducing stampedes and no showers for a week, they had an amazing experience and made new lifetime friends.
fox35orlando.com
Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend
LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
disneybymark.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
Action News Jax
Archaeologists awarded NSF grant to survey Florida cultural heritage sites damaged by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla — The National Science Foundation has awarded emergency funding to archaeologists at three institutions to survey cultural heritage sites damaged by Hurricane Ian earlier this year. Researchers from the Florida Museum of Natural History, Pennsylvania State University and the University of Georgia collectively received more than $65,000 to carry out on-site surveys and generate high-resolution damage and risk-assessment maps for a region encompassing 20-square-miles.
theapopkavoice.com
If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?
When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose permitless gun carry law, new poll shows
That includes voters in blocs key to Ron DeSantis’ win in the county last month. More than two-thirds of Miami-Dade voters oppose legislation allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Florida, and nearly the same support stronger gun laws, according to newly released polling data. New...
fox35orlando.com
Near-freezing temperatures expected overnight in Florida, the coldest of the season so far
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Many Central Florida residents can expect a sunny, but cool day Sunday thanks to a breezy north wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south. The overnight low temperatures, however, will be the coldest of the season so far,...
