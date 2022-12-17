ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs' lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder...
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho football brings in 39 players on National Signing Day

MOSCOW, Idaho – In a few years from now, some of the 39 football players the University of Idaho signed Wednesday will probably be stalwarts for the Vandals. Others will have faded away. But nobody comes to Idaho this year with a better story than Malakai Railton-Stewart. He is...
MOSCOW, ID
NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20

Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
PRESCOTT, WA

