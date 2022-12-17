Read full article on original website
Washington State lands commitment from Texas transfer linebacker Devin Richardson
PULLMAN – Due to graduation and the NCAA transfer portal, Washington State came out of the 2022 season with a depleted linebacker room, but the Cougars made a veteran addition to the position group on Tuesday. WSU secured a commitment from Devin Richardson, a senior who played the past...
Washington State welcomes 22 newcomers, including six transfers, on first day of NCAA's early signing period
PULLMAN – Coach Jake Dickert acknowledged that Washington State will never be a “dream destination” for highly touted transfer players. The Cougars take pride in their identity as a developmental program. They put high school recruits through what Dickert calls the “slow cooker” and gradually turn young...
Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs' lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder...
Idaho football brings in 39 players on National Signing Day
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a few years from now, some of the 39 football players the University of Idaho signed Wednesday will probably be stalwarts for the Vandals. Others will have faded away. But nobody comes to Idaho this year with a better story than Malakai Railton-Stewart. He is...
NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20
Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
