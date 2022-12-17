ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Smikle Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Kaylene Smikle of the Rutgers women’s basketball team has been named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week. The weekly honor is the first for Rutgers this season and under head coach Coquese Washington. This is also the first Freshman of the Week honor for RU since Diamond Johnson earned the award on Dec. 21, 2020.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
goduke.com

Head Coach Jon Scheyer Meets With Media Ahead of Wake Forest Matchup

DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer met with media members ahead of Duke's ACC tilt against Wake Forest on Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils and Demon Deacons tip-off at 6:30 p.m. inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with the game set to be broadcast on ACC Network. After a nine-day break for final exams, No. 14 Duke puts two different winning streaks on the line. The Blue Devils enter Tuesday's game on a four-game winning streak and own an eight-game road winning streak dating back to last season, which is the longest active streak nationally.
DURHAM, NC
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Women’s Hoops Back on Track with Win over ‘Orleans

RUTGERS 64 – NEW ORLEANS 56. The Scarlet Knights concluded their non-conference schedule for this year with a resounding 64-56 victory over New Orleans on Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The women’s basketball team improved to 6-8 on the year, and will rest for two weeks before its next match-up against Big Ten rival Penn State on December 30.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Extends Offer to North Carolina A&T Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten

Despite having commitments from two high school running backs, it appears Pitt is still looking to add to 2023 running back room. Monday evening, Pitt extended an offer to North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who entered the transfer portal on December 14. Tuten had an impressive 2022 season, rushing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
13newsnow.com

Tate’s 24 Points Lift Spartans Over Aggies, 70-66

LAS VEGAS — Norfolk State survived a late push from North Carolina A&T on Sunday afternoon at the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul, defeating the Aggies 70-66 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Dana Tate Jr. propelled the Spartans to their third straight victory, hitting six 3-pointers...
NORFOLK, VA
FOX8 News

Which North Carolina counties are hot for flipping houses? One the of nation’s best is close to home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Metro Winston-Salem was one of the country’s hottest markets for home flipping – buying, updating and quickly selling a residence – during the third quarter of the year, a new report tells us. ATTOM, a real estate data collector in California, found that Winston-Salem ranked fourth, with flips representing 12.7% of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man helping start conversations about saving lives

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Alright, Ms. Arnold. How you doing today?” Dave Moore said. “Hello, Mr. Moore…how are you?” Jeanettra Arnold said. This isn’t two people from Winston-Salem exchanging pleasantries. It’s Moore trying to start a most-serious conversation about saving lives. Moore has been working for years to help young African-American men find their way out […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

State representative wants to make affordable housing a priority

State Rep. Amber Baker, who has intentionally made her home in the underserved Boston-Thurmond community in Winston-Salem, wants to make affordable, or workforce housing, a priority. A longtime educator, she served 13 years as the principal of Kimberley Park Elementary School in the community. “I saw first-hand how parents struggled. We continue to build housing outside the price range of working people,” she said.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Electrical equipment causes house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, officials said. The fire occurred on High Point Road, near Hines Drive. During an investigation, the Winston-Salem Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire was accidental due to electrical equipment. Officials were alerted...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings

The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
GREENSBORO, NC

