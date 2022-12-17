Read full article on original website
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Rutgers Smikle Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
Kaylene Smikle of the Rutgers women’s basketball team has been named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week. The weekly honor is the first for Rutgers this season and under head coach Coquese Washington. This is also the first Freshman of the Week honor for RU since Diamond Johnson earned the award on Dec. 21, 2020.
goduke.com
Head Coach Jon Scheyer Meets With Media Ahead of Wake Forest Matchup
DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer met with media members ahead of Duke's ACC tilt against Wake Forest on Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils and Demon Deacons tip-off at 6:30 p.m. inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with the game set to be broadcast on ACC Network. After a nine-day break for final exams, No. 14 Duke puts two different winning streaks on the line. The Blue Devils enter Tuesday's game on a four-game winning streak and own an eight-game road winning streak dating back to last season, which is the longest active streak nationally.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Rutgers Women’s Hoops Back on Track with Win over ‘Orleans
RUTGERS 64 – NEW ORLEANS 56. The Scarlet Knights concluded their non-conference schedule for this year with a resounding 64-56 victory over New Orleans on Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The women’s basketball team improved to 6-8 on the year, and will rest for two weeks before its next match-up against Big Ten rival Penn State on December 30.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Extends Offer to North Carolina A&T Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten
Despite having commitments from two high school running backs, it appears Pitt is still looking to add to 2023 running back room. Monday evening, Pitt extended an offer to North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who entered the transfer portal on December 14. Tuten had an impressive 2022 season, rushing...
13newsnow.com
Tate’s 24 Points Lift Spartans Over Aggies, 70-66
LAS VEGAS — Norfolk State survived a late push from North Carolina A&T on Sunday afternoon at the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul, defeating the Aggies 70-66 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Dana Tate Jr. propelled the Spartans to their third straight victory, hitting six 3-pointers...
Henry County Daily Herald
Missouri-Wake Forest Gasparilla Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Wake Forest and Missouri have never met in the 100-plus year history of the two programs. That changes Friday in the Gasparilla Bowl and it should be a close one with the Demon Deacons favored by a point in an ACC vs. SEC matchup.
Greensboro pallet homes to be placed on special needs baseball field
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is no doubt Greensboro's new pallet shelters will do a lot of good for the homeless community, however, the leaders of a special needs baseball league worry it could impact their season. City workers are busy putting the final touches on 30 pallet shelters that...
Which North Carolina counties are hot for flipping houses? One the of nation’s best is close to home.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Metro Winston-Salem was one of the country’s hottest markets for home flipping – buying, updating and quickly selling a residence – during the third quarter of the year, a new report tells us. ATTOM, a real estate data collector in California, found that Winston-Salem ranked fourth, with flips representing 12.7% of […]
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Janet Danahey's sentence commuted 20 years after deadly UNCG fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Janet Danahey's sentence will be commuted, making her eligible for parole on January 1, 2023. Danahey has served 20 years in prison for the murders of four people killed in a fire on UNC Greensboro's campus. While in prison, the...
Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]
Winston-Salem man helping start conversations about saving lives
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Alright, Ms. Arnold. How you doing today?” Dave Moore said. “Hello, Mr. Moore…how are you?” Jeanettra Arnold said. This isn’t two people from Winston-Salem exchanging pleasantries. It’s Moore trying to start a most-serious conversation about saving lives. Moore has been working for years to help young African-American men find their way out […]
wschronicle.com
State representative wants to make affordable housing a priority
State Rep. Amber Baker, who has intentionally made her home in the underserved Boston-Thurmond community in Winston-Salem, wants to make affordable, or workforce housing, a priority. A longtime educator, she served 13 years as the principal of Kimberley Park Elementary School in the community. “I saw first-hand how parents struggled. We continue to build housing outside the price range of working people,” she said.
wfmynews2.com
High Point social district could expand
High Point launched a social district last spring. It allows people to walk from business to business with alcohol.
WXII 12
Electrical equipment causes house fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, officials said. The fire occurred on High Point Road, near Hines Drive. During an investigation, the Winston-Salem Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire was accidental due to electrical equipment. Officials were alerted...
Guilford County GOP says it will sue to get its nominated teacher named to school board
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The chair of the Guilford County Republican Party said Wednesday that his group is prepared to sue to get the person his members chose seated on the Guilford County Board of Education. The school board on Tuesday night voted, 5-2, to reject the GOP’s nomination of longtime teacher Michael Logan to […]
1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash on Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive, Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died, and two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to Guilford County EMS officials. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Martinsville Road and involved two vehicles. Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south […]
rhinotimes.com
City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings
The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
