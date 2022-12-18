Read full article on original website
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
Bill Belichick creates another New England Patriots QB controversy in classic fashion
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened the door to a second quarterback controversy this season in typical fashion
Michael Lombardi on Cowboys-Eagles, injury concerns, Kellen Moore
Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi joined the GBag Nation to discuss the nuances of the Cowboys/Eagles matchup, how the injuries to the Cowboys’ defense are a major concern, Kellen Moore’s play calling, and more! Listen to the podcast below.
NFL Sunday Ticket Package Ditches DirecTV for YouTube in Massive $2B Deal
We have big news for NFL fans. According to new reports, Youtube will now be the new streaming home for... The post NFL Sunday Ticket Package Ditches DirecTV for YouTube in Massive $2B Deal appeared first on Outsider.
Sources: Reds, Wil Myers reach 1-year deal, with '24 option
Wil Myers, who hit .261 with 7 homers and 41 RBIs in 77 games for San Diego last season, has reached a one-year deal with the Reds, sources told ESPN.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Devils Snap Skid, Beat Back Panthers
DEVILS 4 – PANTHERS 2. The New Jersey Devils got back on track of sorts with a come-form-behind 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers down in Sunrise Florida, snapping a six-game losing streak. The much needed victory comes before a back-to-back with the Boston Bruins that begins on Friday.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Devils Owner Harris Could Be In on Commanders Bid
Josh Harris, the owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers is expected to be one of the bidders on the Washington Commanders franchise. A bid, according to NJ.com, could be in the offing this week. Harris is no stranger to throwing his hat in the ring whenever there...
