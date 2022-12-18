ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Devils Snap Skid, Beat Back Panthers

DEVILS 4 – PANTHERS 2. The New Jersey Devils got back on track of sorts with a come-form-behind 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers down in Sunrise Florida, snapping a six-game losing streak. The much needed victory comes before a back-to-back with the Boston Bruins that begins on Friday.
NEWARK, NJ
Devils Owner Harris Could Be In on Commanders Bid

Josh Harris, the owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers is expected to be one of the bidders on the Washington Commanders franchise. A bid, according to NJ.com, could be in the offing this week. Harris is no stranger to throwing his hat in the ring whenever there...
NEWARK, NJ

