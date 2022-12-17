Batavia beats Eastridge in OT, 52-49

Six makes in six tries from the free-throw line by Cam McClinic in overtime, along with two field goals by Aiden Bellavia, helped lift the Blue Devils over Eastridge on Friday to give Batavia its second win of the season in Boys Basketball.

In all, McClinic was 12-12 on free throws in the game. He scored 16 points.

Bellavia scored 11, and Ja'Vin McFollins scored 10. He hit two three-point goals and Sawyer Siverling also hit a pair.

Batavia won 52-49.

Cordell Young scored 33 points for Eastridge.