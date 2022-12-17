Read full article on original website
Hot Spring County jail not housing inmates during sheriff transition
Inmates at the Hot Spring County Jail are being shipped out to other facilities. Why it's happening can be as simply explained as election shuffling.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Dec. 18
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 15 and 20 years ago. An explosion near Rose Hedge Cemetery rocked the town of Gurdon, prompting numerous phone calls to the marshal’s office and a response by firefighters to the scene. A skidder tire left there to burn with brush was to blame for the blast. One person was cited for unlawful burning.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
hopeprescott.com
TYSON FOODS MAKES LARGE DONATION TO THE ROC ANGELS CHRISTMAS DRIVE FOR 15 TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Tyson Foods of Hope are pictured with a mountain of donated toys, clothes, blankets,. coats, and toiletries. The donation was made by the management and team members of. Tyson Foods for the 15th consecutive year. This year, Tyson raised more than $8,700 in. drive which will help the ROC Angels...
arkadelphian.com
Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes
Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
arkadelphian.com
Sears closings hit home
A local appliance store that is part of a nationwide chain will soon cease operations, as the franchise recently announced plans to shut stores across the U.S. The Sears Hometown Store in Arkadelphia, located at 2919 W. Pine St., will remain open at least through January, according to owner and operator Harold Ledford.
magnoliareporter.com
L3Harris buying Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 billion deal
L3Harris Technologies is acquiring Camden defense contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc for $58 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.7 billion. This marks L3Harris’ second acquisition announcement of 2022. “We’ve heard the (Department of Defense) leadership loud and clear: they want high-quality, innovative and cost-effective solutions to...
magnoliareporter.com
Camden site will participate in new Tomahawk missile contract
Raytheon’s Camden site will share 15.44 percent of a modified missile production contract. The Department of Defense on Friday awarded Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, a $171,187,894 fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract. The modification exercises an option to buy 111 full rate production Block V...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 16
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Drinking, and other Naughty List Behavior in this Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 12192022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict
A new Pentagon contract that is part of President Joe Biden’s most recent Ukraine security package will increase production of Arkansas-made rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles at Lockheed Martin’s sprawling manufacturing campus in East Camden. The $430.9 million Pentagon contract awarded on Dec. 2 will ramp up production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) […] The post Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
magnoliareporter.com
By Friday, Magnolia's daytime high won't get above freezing
Bitterly cold weather will arrive in South Arkansas next week – on Friday, the high temperature isn’t expected to get above freezing. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts overnight lows at or below freezing going into the Christmas weekend. Temperatures for the coming week will top out at about 51 on Sunday before the arrival of cloudy conditions on Sunday night.
arkadelphian.com
Hogan Mitchell
Hogan McPherson Mitchell, age 26, of Arkadelphia, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs. Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Berry Chapel on Ouachita Baptist University campus. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday until service at Berry Chapel. Interment will be in DeGray Cemetery. Full obituary will be posted later.
KATV
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
Arkansas man, teen mother charged after baby found in dumpster
A 20-year-old Lockesburg man and a 17-year-old girl are facing charges after the sheriff found the body of their newborn baby in a dumpster.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs man dies in Friday night crash
A late-night car accident Friday in Hot Springs left one man dead. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Christopher Cortez Collins, 33, was killed Friday in the accident. The report notes that Collins was traveling westbound in a 2006 Cadillac Escalade on Alpine Street when he...
arkadelphian.com
Lady Badgers forfeit early lead in loss to Lady Rams
After the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers’ 67-60 loss to the Lakeside Lady Rams Monday night, head coach Jonathan Klein was disappointed but hopeful about his team. “We’ve had a good November and December so far, and we’ve had some learning experiences, and this is definitely one of them.”
