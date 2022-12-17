The National Weather Services has issued a Winter Storm Warning from noon on Thursday, December 22nd through 6am on Saturday, December 24th, calling for the possibility of snow and blizzard like conditions. Total snow accumulation is expected to be between 2-5 inches with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero are also expected. The impact of this storm may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult. Roads will likely quickly become covered in ice as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday afternoon.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO