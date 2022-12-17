ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police took a man with an active felony kidnapping warrant into custody after receiving a report of a possible protective order violation. Investigators from the Salt Lake City Police Department said received a call from a community member notifying them of the possible offense at a residence near 400 West 200 North shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman

MIDVALE, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SANDY, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Reckless wrong-way driver causes 3-car crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City after a man who was driving recklessly reportedly ran a red light into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, prompting a third crash. Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Roy man charged with felony abuse of infant

ROY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County Jail Saturday afternoon after police found evidence he had struck a 3-month-old boy, leaving the infant with a goose-egg bruise on the side of his head. The 33-year-old man, whose name Gephardt...
ROY, UT
KUTV

Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Fugitive taken into custody after SWAT operation overnight in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive overnight in Kearns, a police statement says. The man in custody is 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler. On Friday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Robbery and Violent Crimes...
KEARNS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

