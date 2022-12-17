ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

gotigersgo.com

Griggs Breaks Program Three-Point Record; Tigers Win Third Straight

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team had a lot to celebrate today as they took down the Musketeers 66-63 while seeing Madison Griggs break the program's career three-point record. Following today's game, Memphis moves to 8-5 overall. A slow start saw both team's struggle to get...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Finish Out Non-Conference Play at Xavier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team will round out their non-conference play this Wednesday afternoon when they take on Xavier University. Memphis (7-5) is coming off their second consecutive come from behind victory after stringing together a 30-point swing against Saint Louis that was led by Madison Griggs 19 points. Griggs would sink four of her game-high five three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Tigers captured an 83-71 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Media Tuesday: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football team continued practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex on Tuesday. Following practice, defensive coordinator Matt Barnes met with the media. The Tigers will face Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas at Gerald J. Ford...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Overton signs with Memphis

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- National Signing Day has come and Carrol High School’s Karmelo Overton makes it official. The four-star recruit has signed to play football with Memphis for the next four years. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Memphis Man Arrested For Shooting, Killing Southaven Football Player

According to WMC, a man is in custody for shooting and killing a former Southaven football player. 25-year-old Christian Saulsberry was shot to death on Saturday morning, on Church Road in Walls Mississippi, according to Desoto County Deputies. The shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. at a party that Christian Saulsberry...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Memphis Flyer

In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods

Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Southland Casino finishes $320 million expansion

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - After three years in the making, the Southland Casino has completed its $320 million expansion. According to content partner KATV, the expansion includes a brand new 20-story hotel with 300 rooms and 12 penthouse suites. It also has a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor with 2,400 slot machines and various dining options.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
orangeandbluepress.com

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis weather: ‘Dangerously cold’ wind chills, snow coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bitter cold is about to hit the Mid-South. Expect “dangerously cold wind chills” Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. There is a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Friday for much of our area including Shelby County, and a Wind Chill Advisory for some of the counties in the southern portion […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN

