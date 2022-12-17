MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team will round out their non-conference play this Wednesday afternoon when they take on Xavier University. Memphis (7-5) is coming off their second consecutive come from behind victory after stringing together a 30-point swing against Saint Louis that was led by Madison Griggs 19 points. Griggs would sink four of her game-high five three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Tigers captured an 83-71 win.

