Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
gotigersgo.com
Griggs Breaks Program Three-Point Record; Tigers Win Third Straight
CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team had a lot to celebrate today as they took down the Musketeers 66-63 while seeing Madison Griggs break the program's career three-point record. Following today's game, Memphis moves to 8-5 overall. A slow start saw both team's struggle to get...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Finish Out Non-Conference Play at Xavier
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team will round out their non-conference play this Wednesday afternoon when they take on Xavier University. Memphis (7-5) is coming off their second consecutive come from behind victory after stringing together a 30-point swing against Saint Louis that was led by Madison Griggs 19 points. Griggs would sink four of her game-high five three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Tigers captured an 83-71 win.
tri-statedefender.com
It’s ‘official’ – Whitehaven’s Rodney Saulsberry is ‘More Than A Coach’
Whitehaven High School head football coach Rodney Saulsberry now is “More Than A Coach” – officially. He is the inaugural winner of an award, created by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., bearing that motto. Some people get a coaching job just for the extra money; others only...
gotigersgo.com
Media Tuesday: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football team continued practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex on Tuesday. Following practice, defensive coordinator Matt Barnes met with the media. The Tigers will face Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas at Gerald J. Ford...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Overton signs with Memphis
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- National Signing Day has come and Carrol High School’s Karmelo Overton makes it official. The four-star recruit has signed to play football with Memphis for the next four years. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens Two New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Memphis Man Arrested For Shooting, Killing Southaven Football Player
According to WMC, a man is in custody for shooting and killing a former Southaven football player. 25-year-old Christian Saulsberry was shot to death on Saturday morning, on Church Road in Walls Mississippi, according to Desoto County Deputies. The shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. at a party that Christian Saulsberry...
Memphis Flyer
In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods
Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Kait 8
Southland Casino finishes $320 million expansion
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - After three years in the making, the Southland Casino has completed its $320 million expansion. According to content partner KATV, the expansion includes a brand new 20-story hotel with 300 rooms and 12 penthouse suites. It also has a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor with 2,400 slot machines and various dining options.
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
actionnews5.com
‘When you lose your Downtown, you’ve lost your city’: Memphis struggles to keep investors due to crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders are sharing their concerns over crime in the Bluff City. It comes after a violent weekend with multiple deadly shootings. City leaders say it’s critical that crime is addressed, especially Downtown. Not only is it impacting the people who call Memphis home,...
The Memphis billionaire giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
orangeandbluepress.com
$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans
$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
Memphis weather: ‘Dangerously cold’ wind chills, snow coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bitter cold is about to hit the Mid-South. Expect “dangerously cold wind chills” Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. There is a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Friday for much of our area including Shelby County, and a Wind Chill Advisory for some of the counties in the southern portion […]
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
