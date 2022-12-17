ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gotigersgo.com

Griggs Breaks Program Three-Point Record; Tigers Win Third Straight

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team had a lot to celebrate today as they took down the Musketeers 66-63 while seeing Madison Griggs break the program's career three-point record. Following today's game, Memphis moves to 8-5 overall. A slow start saw both team's struggle to get...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Memphis Welcomes Alabama State Wednesday Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers are set for their final nonconference matchup of the regular season, hosting Alabama State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at FedExForum on ESPN+. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs after last season's game was canceled. The Tigers (9-3) are coming...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Media Tuesday: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football team continued practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex on Tuesday. Following practice, defensive coordinator Matt Barnes met with the media. The Tigers will face Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas at Gerald J. Ford...
MEMPHIS, TN

