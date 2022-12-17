Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
The film quiz of the year! What was Timothy Chalamet’s secret – and why did Tom Hanks disappoint his fans?
From award-winning performances to politics and controversial awards shows, how closely were you watching the movie business this year?
Henry Cavill’s odds of being next James Bond soar after bring fired from Superman role
Henry Cavill’s odds of being named the next James Bond have soared after he was fired from his lead role in the ‘Superman’ film franchise. The 39-year-old actor’s tenure as the Man of Steel was cut short as producers wanted a younger star for the next instalment.
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face
Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandad how much he loved him days before suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandfather how much he loved him days before his suicide. Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (14.12.22) he got a message from the DJ and actor, 40, before he was found dead in a motel on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Sharna Burgess admits to battling 'intrusive mom thoughts'
Sharna Burgess has battled "intrusive mom thoughts" since giving birth. The 37-year-old ballroom dancer has five-month-old son Zane with actor Brian Austin Green, and Sharna has admitted to struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time. She explained on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite the claims they made about the royal family on their Netflix show. Several sources told the Daily Mail on Friday (16.12.22) even though official invitations for next year’s event have yet to be sent, Charles has said the couple will be welcome guests.
Lottie Moss says Kate Moss 'never really supported her'
Lottie Moss believes her half-sister Kate Moss has "never really supported [her]". The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to discuss her personal experience of the modelling industry, describing it as a "toxic" environment, and she's also claimed that Kate, 48, hasn't helped her during her career. Lottie wrote on...
Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
Aubrey Plaza Knows What Happened Between Harper & Cameron in ‘The White Lotus’
The White Lotus Season 2 had its much-hyped finale on Sunday, December 11 on HBO, but while most storylines were wrapped up, there were a few items left up to the viewer’s imagination. One such question was — what really happened between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cam (Theo James)?...
George Michael ‘forgives Barry Manilow from beyond grave’
George Michael is said by a psychic to have forgiven Barry Manilow from beyond the grave. A clairvoyant made the claim after the singers fell out when Barry, 79, tried to sue George over his band Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ hit. Barry claimed the song sounded like his...
I feel like a new person, says Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer feels like a "new person" after undergoing surgeries to treat the pain caused by endometriosis. The 41-year-old comedy star spent years battling the pain caused by the condition - but Amy is now feeling much more positive after having her uterus and appendix removed. In a new documentary...
‘There goes the knighthood!’: Lee Mack pokes fun at Prince Edward during Royal Variety Performance
Lee Mack poked fun at Prince Edward during his opening monologue at the Royal Variety Performance.The stand-up comic hosted the annual celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, which was broadcast on Tuesday (20 December) and attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.In his opening speech, Mack welcomed the audience to the show, before addressing Edward, who is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children.“I’ve got three kids,” he told the audience. “The youngest is the naughtiest. It’s always the youngest that’s the trickiest, isn’t it?“No disrespect,” he added, while the camera cut to a laughing Edward and wife...
Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'
Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
Duchess of Sussex says she didn’t want to be blamed for overshadowing Queen with her rising fame
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she didn’t want to be blamed for being featured on the front page of a newspaper instead of Queen Elizabeth. She and her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, recalled in the second volume of their ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix docuseries how the former ‘Suits’ actress, 41, appeared in press overage over other royal family members including the late monarch, who died on September 8 aged 96.
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli dead aged 78
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli has died aged 78. His passing in New York City on Thursday (15.12.22) was confirmed by the band and the group’s ex-guitarist Gene Cornish. A Facebook post from hit 1960s act and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, which was...
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Which Couple Reaches a Breaking Point? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 17 “Thank U, Next.”]. We’ve finally come to the last part of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to air before the Tell All episodes that will update us on where the couples stand now.
