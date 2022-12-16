Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
Related
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Popculture
'Big Brother' Star Claps Back at Fan Shaming Her for Returning to Hooters Job
Big Brother and The Challenge star Alyssa Lopez immediately shut down critics after being shaded for returning to her job at Hooters. The Big Brother Season 23 player responded to a Twitter user Sunday who wrote that a "certain person" was back working at the restaurant, tagging her season of the CBS competition show and adding a laughing emoji.
“Outlaws” Motorcycle Gang Member In Florida Now Charged With Grinding VIN From Bike
A motorcycle gang member who was arrested over a month ago for fleeing a traffic stop now faces more charges after detectives determined that he altered the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) on the engine of the motorcycle he used in attempting to flee from law
A Florida police chief flashed her badge to get out of ticket. She’s now out of a job
A Florida police chief driving a golf cart without a license plate was stopped by a fellow officer last month and flashed her badge to get out of a ticket. Just a few weeks later, she was asked to step down from her post.
90 Day Fiance’s Robert Springs, Anny Francisco Turned Their Florida House Into Their Dream Home: Take a Tour!
Proud homeowners! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs bought their first house together in Deltona, Florida, in May 2022 for $335,000. According to deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch in September, the home sits on a 0.23-acre lot and spans 1,731 square feet. The single-family house is one story and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Popculture
Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Massive Life Change
Dog the Bounty Hunter is on the move once again. According to TMZ, Duane Chapman and his new wife, Francie Frane, are leaving Colorado behind and selling the former reality star's mansion in the process. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter will likely remember the home as the one featured on the A&E reality series.
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Popculture
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, who played nurse Epiphany Johnson in General Hospital for over 15 years, has died. She was 55. Eddy's friend Octavia Spencer, who starred in Seven Pounds and Coach Carter with the actress, shared the sad news on Tuesday. "My friend [Eddy] passed away last night," Spencer wrote. "The...
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
‘Reckless actions’: Deputy accused of shooting and killing fellow cop in Florida home
The sheriff called the 23-year-old’s death “totally avoidable.”
Parents And Their 12-Year-Old Girl Identified In Florida Gulf Plane Crash
The victims in Saturday night’s plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice have been identified as pilot Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12. The family was currently living in St. Petersburg, Fla., and
A Car Crashed Into A Florida Firework Store & Blew Up The Place (VIDEO)
A man crashed his car into a fireworks store in West Melbourne, Florida, on Monday and reportedly died as the building went up in flames. Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Channing Taylor told WESH 2 that a two-vehicle crash sent both cars through the intersection and into the retail parking lot at around 4:20 p.m. on November 28.
Popculture
LaNisha Cole Shades Nick Cannon for 'Fake Photo Ops' With His Other Kids and Their Moms
LaNisha Cole appeared to throw shade at Nick Cannon over the weekend. Cole, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with The Masked Singer host, wondered why she has not been featured on Cannon's social media pages lately. Bre Tiesi, who shares 5-month-old son Legendary with Cannon, defended the Drumline star, insisting that he always supports his children.
Popculture
Morning News Anchor Reveals Engagement: 'Fiancée Mode Activated'
Congratulations are in order for WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins. The Louisville, Kentucky-based news anchor is set to say "I do" after her boyfriend, now-fiancé Nick Graves, dropped to one knee and proposed earlier in December. Harkins first shared the exciting news of her engagement...
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Reveals She Almost Died
Kristen Renton is counting her blessings after her husband, Nick Manning, saved her life. The Sons of Anarchy alum took to Instagram Monday to recount her near-death experience after she began choking, Renton crediting her husband's quick actions with saving her as she dubbed him her "Man Crush Monday." Renton...
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Sparks Marriage Trouble Rumors After 'Ruined' Birthday
There may be trouble in paradise between Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason, again. According to The Sun, Evans and Eason may be on the outs based on the reality star's latest social media activity. The ordeal revolves around Evans' birthday, which she said was "ruined" by her husband.
WATCH: Florida Man Tries To Wrestle Alligator, Gets Brutally Bitten in the Arm
Have you ever looked at an alligator and thought to yourself, “Eh, I could take him”? If the answer is yes, please seek a fulfilling hobby immediately. Look, no one is questioning your wrestling prowess, your no-doubt-bulging muscles, or the fact that you’ve seen every episode of The Crocodile Hunter twice. But the average American alligator is between 200 and 500 pounds, depending on their gender. And that’s just the start of the long list of reasons why fighting a gator is a terrible idea.
Popculture
Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Reportedly Break Up
Katie Holmes is a single woman once more. Us Weekly reported that Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, have broken up. The pair reportedly went their separate ways after eight months of dating. An insider said that Holmes and Wooten's relationship recently came to an end. They told Us...
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
Comments / 0