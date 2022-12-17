ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
inForney.com

Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'

Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
inForney.com

‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32

‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
inForney.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
inForney.com

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "dating and happy". The 58-year-old actor and Ines, 32, are "planning to spend New Year's Eve together", and Ines thinks that Brad is "very sweet". An insider told PEOPLE: "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together." The Hollywood...
inForney.com

Samantha Markle calls Harry and Meghan series 'fake news'

Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'. Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's...
inForney.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow ‘insisted there were no issues with DJ before his suicide’

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow has reportedly insisted there were no “issues” with her late husband when he left home before his suicide. Allison Holker told police officers on Tuesday (13.12.22) there was no argument with the 40-year-old DJ and dancer when he left their family home without his car to go to a motel 15 minutes’ walk from their family home where he was found dead, according to TMZ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
inForney.com

Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy

Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
inForney.com

Billie Lourd welcomes her second child with Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell. The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time. During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast...
inForney.com

Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face

Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
inForney.com

Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'

Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October. Appearing on SiriusXM's...
inForney.com

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
inForney.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘left suicide note referencing past challenges’

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced “challenges he’s faced in the past”. TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered the the 40-year-old ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular’s final message at the scene of his death in a motel, which is thought to have contained an “ambiguous” nod to issues he had been battling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy