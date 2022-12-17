Read full article on original website
Related
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey apologises to charity boss for race-row comments
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey has apologised to a charity boss for her race-row comments. The 83-year-old, who served the late monarch for more than six decades, stepped down from her role as a royal aide after she asked Ngozi Fulani at a reception in November: “Where are you really from?”
Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'
Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
Jane Fonda gets ‘best birthday present ever’ as her cancer is in remission
Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission. The actress, set to turn 85 next week, called the news the “best birthday present ever” as she announced it on her blog on Thursday. (15.12.22) She added: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in...
Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "dating and happy". The 58-year-old actor and Ines, 32, are "planning to spend New Year's Eve together", and Ines thinks that Brad is "very sweet". An insider told PEOPLE: "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together." The Hollywood...
Samantha Markle calls Harry and Meghan series 'fake news'
Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'. Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow ‘insisted there were no issues with DJ before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow has reportedly insisted there were no “issues” with her late husband when he left home before his suicide. Allison Holker told police officers on Tuesday (13.12.22) there was no argument with the 40-year-old DJ and dancer when he left their family home without his car to go to a motel 15 minutes’ walk from their family home where he was found dead, according to TMZ.
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Billie Lourd welcomes her second child with Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell. The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time. During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘had no financial problems before suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had no financial problems before his suicide. TMZ said sources have denied online theories the 40-year-old DJ – found dead in a motel on Tuesday (13.12.22) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head – had lost a fortune investing in cryptocurrency.
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face
Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'
Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October. Appearing on SiriusXM's...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum unable to use words to describe feelings about his suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she is unable to use words to describe her feelings about his suicide. Connie Boss Alexander spoke out on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (15.12.22), two days after the 40-year-old DJ’s body was found at a motel 15 minutes’ walk from the home where he lived with his wife and their three children.
Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix documentary accused of editing Queen’s 21st birthday speech
The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix documentary is being accused of editing the Queen’s 21st birthday speech. A communications coach said the alteration changed “the meaning of the statement entirely”, as reported by the Mail Online on Wednesday. (14.12.22) In a radio broadcast from South...
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘left suicide note referencing past challenges’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced “challenges he’s faced in the past”. TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered the the 40-year-old ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular’s final message at the scene of his death in a motel, which is thought to have contained an “ambiguous” nod to issues he had been battling.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0