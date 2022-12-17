Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "dating and happy". The 58-year-old actor and Ines, 32, are "planning to spend New Year's Eve together", and Ines thinks that Brad is "very sweet". An insider told PEOPLE: "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together." The Hollywood...
Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
‘Yellowjackets’: Jason Ritter to Join Wife Melanie Lynskey in Season 2
Melanie Lynskey will be able to spend more time with her husband, Jason Ritter, as it has been announced he will join his wife in Showtime‘s hit series Yellowjackets when it returns for Season 2. Variety reports that Ritter will appear in one episode of the thriller series, though...
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones Breaks Down Holiday Romance Revelations
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10, “The Christmas Spirit” Part One & Two.]. Ghosts served up its first holiday episode, and as promised, it was a spirited affair for the livings and ghosts at Woodstone. While several romantic storylines unfolded,...
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow ‘insisted there were no issues with DJ before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow has reportedly insisted there were no “issues” with her late husband when he left home before his suicide. Allison Holker told police officers on Tuesday (13.12.22) there was no argument with the 40-year-old DJ and dancer when he left their family home without his car to go to a motel 15 minutes’ walk from their family home where he was found dead, according to TMZ.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
James Corden predicts he'll cry on The Late Late Show
James Corden thinks he'll "dramatically fail" to "keep it together" during his final episode of 'The Late Late Show'. The 44-year-old actor previously announced that he'll walk away from the show in 2023, and James is convinced that he'll burst into tears during the final episode. During an appearance on...
‘LEGO Masters’ Season 3 Winners Reflect on Bricktacular Journey & Finale Build
Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the season 3 finale of LEGO Masters]. The red carpet was rolled out for the season 3 finale of LEGO Masters as the winners were crowned. It was down to firefighters Stephen Cassley and Stephen Joo, influencers Stacey Roy and Nick Della Mora, and siblings David and Emily Guedes. The semi-final round saw the brother duo of Brendan and Greg Tull hit the bricks during the water-infused build challenge.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum unable to use words to describe feelings about his suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she is unable to use words to describe her feelings about his suicide. Connie Boss Alexander spoke out on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (15.12.22), two days after the 40-year-old DJ’s body was found at a motel 15 minutes’ walk from the home where he lived with his wife and their three children.
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli dead aged 78
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli has died aged 78. His passing in New York City on Thursday (15.12.22) was confirmed by the band and the group’s ex-guitarist Gene Cornish. A Facebook post from hit 1960s act and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, which was...
Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'
Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October. Appearing on SiriusXM's...
Samantha Markle calls Harry and Meghan series 'fake news'
Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'. Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's...
Billie Lourd welcomes her second child with Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell. The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time. During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘had no financial problems before suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had no financial problems before his suicide. TMZ said sources have denied online theories the 40-year-old DJ – found dead in a motel on Tuesday (13.12.22) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head – had lost a fortune investing in cryptocurrency.
Henry Cavill’s odds of being next James Bond soar after bring fired from Superman role
Henry Cavill’s odds of being named the next James Bond have soared after he was fired from his lead role in the ‘Superman’ film franchise. The 39-year-old actor’s tenure as the Man of Steel was cut short as producers wanted a younger star for the next instalment.
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy
Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
