Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "dating and happy". The 58-year-old actor and Ines, 32, are "planning to spend New Year's Eve together", and Ines thinks that Brad is "very sweet". An insider told PEOPLE: "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together." The Hollywood...
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32

‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy

Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow ‘insisted there were no issues with DJ before his suicide’

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow has reportedly insisted there were no “issues” with her late husband when he left home before his suicide. Allison Holker told police officers on Tuesday (13.12.22) there was no argument with the 40-year-old DJ and dancer when he left their family home without his car to go to a motel 15 minutes’ walk from their family home where he was found dead, according to TMZ.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
James Corden predicts he'll cry on The Late Late Show

James Corden thinks he'll "dramatically fail" to "keep it together" during his final episode of 'The Late Late Show'. The 44-year-old actor previously announced that he'll walk away from the show in 2023, and James is convinced that he'll burst into tears during the final episode. During an appearance on...
‘LEGO Masters’ Season 3 Winners Reflect on Bricktacular Journey & Finale Build

Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the season 3 finale of LEGO Masters]. The red carpet was rolled out for the season 3 finale of LEGO Masters as the winners were crowned. It was down to firefighters Stephen Cassley and Stephen Joo, influencers Stacey Roy and Nick Della Mora, and siblings David and Emily Guedes. The semi-final round saw the brother duo of Brendan and Greg Tull hit the bricks during the water-infused build challenge.
Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'

Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October. Appearing on SiriusXM's...
Samantha Markle calls Harry and Meghan series 'fake news'

Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'. Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's...
Billie Lourd welcomes her second child with Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell. The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time. During an appearance at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast...
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
