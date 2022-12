The Varsity wrestling Tigers headed north for the second straight weekend, competing at the Henry Wilks Classic at Penn High School. Featuring a high number of Indiana state ranked wrestlers, this tournament also included highly ranked teams from Michigan and Ohio. Stand-outs from the tournament included State Ranked #7 Griffin Ingalls, who won 4 matches by Pin and 1 match by Decision. This improves his season record to 17-1. Junior Zachary Pence was Runner-Up, with his only loss coming to Springboro, Ohio. Here are the following wrestlers and their results:

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO