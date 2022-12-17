Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
TMZ.com
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty
Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
ETOnline.com
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Sharna Burgess admits to battling 'intrusive mom thoughts'
Sharna Burgess has battled "intrusive mom thoughts" since giving birth. The 37-year-old ballroom dancer has five-month-old son Zane with actor Brian Austin Green, and Sharna has admitted to struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time. She explained on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a...
Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
Jane Fonda gets ‘best birthday present ever’ as her cancer is in remission
Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission. The actress, set to turn 85 next week, called the news the “best birthday present ever” as she announced it on her blog on Thursday. (15.12.22) She added: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused of sharing story ‘more full of holes than a colander’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused by Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman of spreading “mixed messages” with a story more full of holes “than a colander”. Dickie Arbiter, 82, added “no one will believe a word they say” in the wake of...
James Corden predicts he'll cry on The Late Late Show
James Corden thinks he'll "dramatically fail" to "keep it together" during his final episode of 'The Late Late Show'. The 44-year-old actor previously announced that he'll walk away from the show in 2023, and James is convinced that he'll burst into tears during the final episode. During an appearance on...
Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'
Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones Breaks Down Holiday Romance Revelations
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10, “The Christmas Spirit” Part One & Two.]. Ghosts served up its first holiday episode, and as promised, it was a spirited affair for the livings and ghosts at Woodstone. While several romantic storylines unfolded,...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite the claims they made about the royal family on their Netflix show. Several sources told the Daily Mail on Friday (16.12.22) even though official invitations for next year’s event have yet to be sent, Charles has said the couple will be welcome guests.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face
Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
Rebel Wilson recalls 'overhauling' her life in a bid to have children
Rebel Wilson "overhauled" her life in an effort to have kids. The 42-year-old actress has revealed that she had her eggs frozen and underwent surgery in a bid to become a mother. Rebel - who lost around 60 pounds in 2020 - shared: "I’d had my eggs frozen and done...
Lottie Moss says Kate Moss 'never really supported her'
Lottie Moss believes her half-sister Kate Moss has "never really supported [her]". The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to discuss her personal experience of the modelling industry, describing it as a "toxic" environment, and she's also claimed that Kate, 48, hasn't helped her during her career. Lottie wrote on...
