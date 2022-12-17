ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 58-61 degrees; 0.88 feet below pool. Fish continue to bite in the same pattern. Bass are good on brush piles out to 25 feet on jigs and dropshot worms. Bass are still feeding shallow as well. Target weed lines in 10-12 feet with shaky-head worms and jigs. Crappie are good on deep brush with minnows and small jigs. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Kilgore increases pay for firefighter certifications

KILGORE — The Kilgore City Council has approved an ordinance to increase pay for certifications obtained by Kilgore firefighters, creating an equal certification bonus rate for all city first responders. “A couple of years ago, we went through the certification pay for our police department,” City Manager Josh Selleck...
Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell

TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
