Wisconsin moves up in latest AP Top 25

Wisconsin is moving up in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Badgers jumped five spots to No. 17 in the latest poll released Monday. It came after Wisconsin shrugged off a tough first half to beat Lehigh by 22 points on Thursday night to improve to 9-2 on the season. It’s the highest coach Greg Gard’s club has been since finishing the regular season last March at No. 14.
The Camp: Dec. 19, 2022

Wisconsin has landed its first big addition from the transfer portal in Nick Evers. Zach and Jesse talk about the fit for Evers in Phil Longo’s offense, whether another QB is on the way, the return of a couple players from the transfer portal, the change in recruiting intensity under Luke Fickell and discussing Jim Leonhard’s decision to leave and whether he’ll ever return to coaching at Wisconsin.
