Wisconsin is moving up in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Badgers jumped five spots to No. 17 in the latest poll released Monday. It came after Wisconsin shrugged off a tough first half to beat Lehigh by 22 points on Thursday night to improve to 9-2 on the season. It’s the highest coach Greg Gard’s club has been since finishing the regular season last March at No. 14.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO